Corsair unveils Carbide Series Spec-Alpha case for $80

Corsair paraded a handful of new products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, one of which was its new Carbide Series Spec-Alpha mid-tower case. If you found yourself attracted to the case's aggressive angles and wanting to buy one, now's your chance—three months after its debut, the Spec-Alpha is now available online for $80.

The price is relatively easy to swallow for a mid-tower, though the design won't appeal to everyone. Corsair brings "bold angular styling" to the gaming crowd, along with a brand new black and red color combination that wasn't previously announced. As revealed at CES, the Spec-Alpha also comes in black/gray and red/white color options.

While we wait for a sample to arrive in the labs, you may want to check out the mid-towers we nominated as our favorites if you're in the market for one.

All three SKUs feature a large side panel window to show off your components and wire management skills. They also come with three 120mm fans—two front LEDs fans and a rear exhaust fan—and a built-in three-speed fan controller.

The Spec-Alpha is another of a growing number of cases to bid farewell to the 5.25-inch drive bay. That means you'll have to forego an internal optical drive like a Blu-ray player, along with things like an audio breakout box or cup holder (pretty hard to find these days). In exchange, Corsair says builders get an unobstructed direct airflow path over toasty components like the graphics card.

There's a drive cage in the front of the case that supports up to two 2.5-inch SSDs and up to three 3.5-inch HDDs, all tool-less, plus you can mount up to two more SSDs behind the motherboard tray.

Other features like a painted interior and cable cutouts are present and accounted for. And on the front I/O panel, you'll find two native USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, power and reset buttons, and the fan controller switch.

Corsair still hasn't updated its website (at the time of this writing) to show the Spec-Alpha in stock, though you can find all three color combinations on Newegg.