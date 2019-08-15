Celebrate whatever Intel Gaming Days is with discounts on Lenovo desktops and laptops

Alongside a broad back-to-school promotion, Lenovo is also slashing prices on a bunch of its Legion prebuilt desktops and laptops in an event it's calling Intel Gaming Days. Running from August 15th through September 1st, the sale features price cuts on a huge range of Legion systems, from their Y-series of laptops to their traditional desktops and bulky Cubes. Lenovo's systems, particularly its laptops, have historically reviewed pretty well, so shaving several hundred dollars off the price of one is an appealing prospect.

During the promotion, you can save yourself up to $550 on Legion desktops with the code INTELGAMERDAYS. Systems start as low as $780 and run the gamut, all the way up to overpowered (and significantly more expensive) gaming beasts like a Legion Cube with an i9-9900K and RTX 2080.

Alternately, if you want a portable solution, there are a bunch of laptops on sale as well, including 35% ($520) off a Legion Y730 laptop. For $980 it packs an 8th Gen Core i7-8750H and a GTX 1050 Ti, a 128GB SSD boot drive paired with a 1TB HDD, and a big 17.3 inch IPS FHD display. It's one of a bunch of models on sale through the 1st, but again, don't forget that INTELGAMERDAYS promo code.

Lenovo laptops and desktops on sale for Intel Gamer Days

