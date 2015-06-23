Best of E3 2015 awards

"Semi-spiritual experience in a sea of marketing"

Awarded by: Evan Lahti

Here are the notes that I tapped into my phone as I was watching Abzû for the first time: “Feels like church”; “Showing not telling”; “MYSTERY”; “Light filtered through hazy water”; “God rays for days”; “Gently latch onto a sea turtle”; “Kelp tendrils”; “Austin Wintory.”

There’s an exciting little trend of underwater games right now—Subnautica, Depth, Stranded Deep, but these games are mostly driven by their mechanics. Abzû, absent of UI and cloaked in an ethereal Austin Wintory (The Banner Saga, Journey) soundtrack, expresses the gracefulness of diving and the natural beauty of pristine seascapes. Abzû finds a delicate balance between letting you explore and move through it without any explicit instruction and organizing its spacious underwater world in a way that naturally guides you onto the next kelp garden, cove, or mysterious underwater coral tree. That silent structure is a great thing to inherit from Journey, the breakout hit that some of its team members worked on.