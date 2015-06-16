Watch the PC Gaming Show

The first ever PC Gaming Show happened Tuesday night at E3! With host Sean 'Day9' Plott at the helm, we looked at a great variety of games, big and small. You can watch the archived steam on our Twitch channel, and the whole thing is broken up by segment on our YouTube channel—you can watch it all above.
The highlights
- Tripwire announces Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
- Creative Assembly teases Total War: Warhammer
- Phil Spencer says Microsoft "lost our way with PC gaming"
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition is coming to PC
- Dean Hall says, "I stayed on DayZ for longer than I intended"
- Dean Hall's Ion has organ simulation, Diablo-like camera
- Frontier announces Planet Coaster with trailer
- Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns trailer shows guild halls
- Pillars of Eternity's first expansion is The White March
- Tanoa is Arma 3's new jungle terrain - first video and screens
- Watch the full Dirty Bomb E3 trailer, and get a free mercenary
- DayZ single-player mode and server hosting planned
- The Monk from Diablo 3 is coming to Heroes of the Storm
- StarCraft 2 Whispers of Oblivion prologue missions revealed
- No Man's Sky will release on PC at the same time as PS4
The trailers
