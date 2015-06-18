Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer analysis

For more details about Andromeda direct from Bioware, check out our article on all the Mass Effect Andromeda news we know so far.

This is the first thing we see in the Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer, which was revealed Monday at EA's E3 press conference. The game will be out 'Holiday 2016,' and aside from a few details from BioWare, this is what we have to go on. We're a bit late to the party (we were busy with our own yesterday), but it's never too late to pick apart every damn thing we can.

One thing before we start: screencrabs from YouTube look like crap. The trailer looks much better—but BioWare has said that this is target footage, meaning it's what they hope the game will look like when it's actually done. It's not a reality yet.

Oh, and there are Mass Effect 3 spoilers in here, but you've all played Mass Effect 3, right?