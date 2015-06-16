Popular

New Hitman game sees the return of Agent 47

By

Hitman

Everybody's favorite bald, bar-coded assassin is back in action in a new Hitman revealed at Sony's E3 press conference.

The game was revealed by PlayStation Senior Director Asad Qizilbash, who called it "the most ambitious Hitman ever created." Agent 47 is clearly in training for his big comeback, and it's just as clear that some of the less savory parts of the world he left behind are in dire need of his services.

Qizilbash made no mention of a release date, saying only that it will debut digitally, but according to a leak reported by Destructoid it'll be out on December 8 [Update: Oh, that's there in the trailer].

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
