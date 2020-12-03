Where to find Beskar steel in the belly of the Shark in Fortnite

Fortnite's Mandalorian challenges (or "Beskar Quests") are your key to getting Mando's shiny Beskar armor skin. You'll need to work for it, since the Mandalorian is this season's version of Deadpool/Wolverine/other tough-to-get skins.

One of the main Mandalorian challenges is to find Beskar steel in the belly of the Shark, a point of interest that's been with us since Chapter 2 Season 2.

You can find the other Mandalorian challenges/Beskar Quests here.

The Shark location

The Shark is located in the same place it's always been, just north of the Coral Castle region in the northwest portion of the map. It's impossible to miss since its defining feature is a giant shark-shaped cliff poking out on one side.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Beskar steel location

To find the Beskar steel, head in through the Shark's mouth. Then go through the open door at the back, go up one flight of stairs, and then look for the giant vault door.

Inside that vault, sitting innocently on a simple shelf, you'll find your Beskar steel.

Was that simple or what? Now you're one step closer to getting Mando's Beskar armor skin.

If you haven't already, make sure to check out all of our Fortnite season 5 guides and news.