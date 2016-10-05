Watch us try not to cry as we play the Outlast 2 demo

Halloween might be a few weeks away, but I'm hankering for a good fright. So while is on hiatus for the week, you can watch me creep through the dilapidated hallways of the new Outlast 2 demo instead. Assuming I survive that ordeal, I'll then jump into my Subaru WRX for some outback racing in Forza Horizon 3 to unwind. At 1PM PST/4PM EST I'll be hopping on our Twitch channel, and could really use all the moral support I can get.
If you're unfamiliar with , it's a properly terrifying first-person horror game that drops you in an asylum full of dangerous nutters. The sequel promises to be just as unsettling, as Tim discovered during E3 when he and was forced to walk across a pit of charred baby corpses. I have to be honest, I'm really not looking forward to that bit.
Depending on how long the demo takes we should have time to unwind with Forza Horizon 3, which is thankfully free of baby bonfires and should help me forget the atrocities I'm likely to suffer for your amusement. And that's because, as we last week echoing , Forza Horizon 3 is awesome fun. Though, I have been playing on the hardest difficulty settings, so I'll likely need your moral support there too. Either way, come join us this afternoon for a good bit of streaming fun and be sure to tune in next week when The PC Gamer Show returns.