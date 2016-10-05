Watch us try not to cry as we play the Outlast 2 demo

Halloween might be a few weeks away, but I'm hankering for a good fright. So while The PC Gamer Show is on hiatus for the week, you can watch me creep through the dilapidated hallways of the new Outlast 2 demo instead. Assuming I survive that ordeal, I'll then jump into my Subaru WRX for some outback racing in Forza Horizon 3 to unwind. At 1PM PST/4PM EST I'll be hopping on our Twitch channel, and could really use all the moral support I can get.

If you're unfamiliar with Outlast , it's a properly terrifying first-person horror game that drops you in an asylum full of dangerous nutters. The sequel promises to be just as unsettling, as Tim discovered during E3 when he previewed it and was forced to walk across a pit of charred baby corpses. I have to be honest, I'm really not looking forward to that bit.