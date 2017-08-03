Watch the first trailer for the Dan Harmon-produced esports comedy series

Silicon Valley-esque gags pepper the first trailer for Good Game (which you can watch above), an upcoming esports comedy show produced by Community's Dan Harmon and created by esports commentators and personalities Michele Morrow and Jesse Cox.

Good Game, which will run on YouTube's RED subscription service, stars Game Grumps' Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan as they quest to win a million dollar esports tournament with a ragtag team of wannabes. The trailer has all the moments you'd expect: self-deprecating nerd talk, a joke about micropenises, and the obligatory Rocky reference.

I'm not totally convinced by the trailer that Good Game is worth the price of YouTube RED—it's $10 a month—but the concept is clearly a strong one, whatever the execution turns out to be. I'll take shows about videogames by people who've actually played a game in the past 30 years over whatever CBS has on these days.

With Rick & Morty writers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe running the show, I'm hopeful we'll see some better gags than those in the trailer. There is a Terry Crews cameo in there, and that's always welcome.

Good Game premiers on August 30, so you have a month to decide if RED is worth the money for Harmon, Morrow, and Cox's pro gaming farce. (Plus there's a 1-month free trial, so you can always do that.) You can check out trailers for YouTube RED's other original shows here.