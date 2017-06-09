PC Gaming Show 2017: See all the trailers and announcements here

The third annual PC Gaming Show is over! We saw a bunch of new trailers, announcements, and interviews on Monday morning, including the announcement of XCOM 2 expansion War of the Chosen, and the surprise reveal of Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

We want to thank our brilliant hosts Sean ‘Day[9]’ Plott and OMGitsfirefoxx for making the show great, our sponsors, and all of the developers and publishers who brought their games and announcements. You can watch the entire show archive above—it opens with the Intel Conference, and the PC Gaming Show starts at about one hour in—and we've collected the biggest stories and trailers below. You can see every story from the 2017 PC Gaming Show here.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

The first announcement of the show is the first expansion for XCOM 2, called War of the Chosen. Watch the trailer above and read all about it here. We'll have a longer interview about War of the Chosen later this week.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

And here's the final announcement of the show: Age of Empires is getting a remastered version, with updated graphics, an orchestral soundtrack, and gameplay improvements. The 20 year old classic is back, and Microsoft hinted that there's more to come.

Twitch chat demanded it throughout the show, and here it is: two new videos from Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord!

PlayerUnknown joined Sean on stage to talk about what's next for Battlegrounds, showing off some wonderfully mo-capped climbing and vaulting, weather effects, and a new gun.

Killing Floor 2 event and free week announcement

Starting soon, Killing Floor 2 will be free to play for a week. At the same time, the free Summer Sideshow event is beginning, with a new map, new cosmetic items, and reskinned Zeda. Check out the gory trailer above.

Our first look at Klei's Griftlands

We don't know much about the new RPG from Klei Entertainment—the studio behind Mark of the Ninja, Don't Starve, and more—but we have high hopes. Watch the announcement trailer above.

Total War: Warhammer 2 trailer

Watch Lizardmen beat the crap out of some High Elves in the new trailer above, showing off the Battle of the Fallen Gates. We'll have more on Warhammer 2 this week!

LawBreakers will release on August 8 for $30. "None of that $60 multiplayer-only game bullshit," said Cliff Bleszinski. Check out the new trailer from the show above.

Wargroove mapmaking demo

We've been excited for the Advance Wars-inspired Wargroove since it was announced, and today we got a look at its built-in mapmaking tools. With the campaign editor, players will be able to build multi-stage stories with custom levels, dialogue, and branching paths.

Sea of Thieves PC details

We got another look at in-game Sea of Thieves footage, as well as confirmation that it'll support 4K and ultrawide resolutions on PC, and have an unlocked framerate. Watch the full presentation above.

Even more trailers

Formerly known as Secret Legend, Tunic is a gorgeous Zelda-inspired game—check out the nasty-looking boss fight at the end.

Also in the running for cutest game of the show, Ooblets is an adorably cheerful game inspired by the likes of Pokemon and Harvest Moon. Check out the brand new trailer above!

The Last Night looks stunning in the new gameplay footage above, though its themes will be scrutinized after its creator apologized for some past statements today.

New gameplay from Ylands, Bohemia Interactive's sandbox survival exploration and crafting game, shows off pirates, cars, and a horse being launched from a catapult.

Watch the full BattleTech interview above, in which we see brand new singleplayer customization and combat footage.