Voting is now open for the 36th Golden Joystick Awards, all voters get a free PC Gamer annual e-book

It's that time of year again—voting for this year's Golden Joystick Awards is now open.

The 36th annual ceremony is presented by AMD, and lets you have your say on who's crowned the best in the biz.

Casting your vote has never been easier—and all of those who do get a complimentary e-bookazine, worth up to £15.99.

Choose from Retro Gamer's Annual volume 4, T3's Buyer's Guide, Minecraft's Spring Vol. 17, and our very own PC Gamer Annual 2018. Pick anything but the last and we are no longer friends.

Vote for your favourites across 16 categories, including PC Gamer of the Year. There, you can choose from Battletech, Frostpunk, Into the Breach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Opus Magnum, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Subnautica, Surviving Mars, Two Point Hospital or Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Who would you vouch for there?

Here's the ceremony's full rundown of award categories:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Competitive Game

Best Cooperative Game

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year

Best VR Game

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

More information on all of the above lives here. The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 take place at London's Bloomsbury Big Top on Friday, November 16.