Tomorrow: Day Z livestream with creator Dean "Rocket" Hall and the Arma 3 team

When you're conducting an interview, it's important that the venue be comfortable. You don't want your interview subject bothered by commotion, bad lighting, gunfire, or shambling, predatory corpses.

Thursday morning I'll be playing Day Z with its creator and a few members of the Arma 3 team. Between our tense teamwork, I'll ask them questions about the state and future of Day Z. Come catch the livestream on the PC Gamer Twitch channel .

Logistics:

Where: twitch.tv/pcgamer

When: Thursday, June 28 @ 9 AM PST (noon EST, and 4 PM GMT)

How long: 2-3 hours

Read my recent interview with Dean Hall and the Arma 3 team here .