This War of Mine: The Little Ones is coming to PC

This War of Mine is a game about surviving the horrors of war, not as a thick-necked soldier with an array of guns and a can-do attitude, but rather as a civilian: hungry, sick, injured, alone, and above all else, desperate. It's obviously not the happiest simulation ever, but as we noted in our review, that's the point. And in spite of the grim subject matter, it was successful enough to earn an expansion, The Little Ones, which was released in January as part of an expanded, console-exclusive edition. Today, however, developer 11 Bit Studios announced that a PC version is on the way.

The Little Ones builds upon the ideas presented in This War of Mine by emphasizing the unique needs of children in war zones. “This War of Mine: The Little Ones focuses not only on the reality of enduring war, but also the fact that even in times of conflict, kids are still kids—they laugh, cry, play with toys and see the world differently. In addition to thinking about survival, you'll have to bring back the kid in yourself to understand how to protect the little ones. Their faith, and their futures, are in your hands.”

There's no release date or pricing info yet, but you can find out more about what's in store at tlo.thiswarofmine.com.