The PC Gamer Show: guest Tim Schafer talks Psychonauts 2

This week we were joined by two very special guests: Tim Schafer and Greg Rice from Double Fine Productions.

We'll be talking with them for the first half of the show about the recently announced Psychonauts 2. After that, we'll be discussing the hotly anticipated sequel, doing a quick recap of what has been a very busy week in PC gaming and, of course, taking your general PC gaming questions from Twitch chat.

This week's topics:

Tim Schafer and Greg Rice from Double Fine join us to talk about Psychonauts 2, Fig, and more We discuss the interview and Psychonauts 2. A lightning round of all the things that happened this week in PC gaming. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Tim Schafer's squeaky phone.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Tyler Wilde

Special Guest: Tim Schafer - Founder of Double Fine Productions

Special Guest: Greg Rice - Producer at Double Fine Productions