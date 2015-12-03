The PC Gamer Show: Rainbow Six Siege, Just Cause 3

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

(Apologies for the delayed posting! There was an error while uploading the episode.)

This week we'll be taking a look at Rainbow Six Siege and Just Cause 3, hearing about Wes' trip to Hi-Rez Studios, discussing the appeal (or lack thereof) of streaming from console to PC, and more—including the return of our Catfantastic quiz and the usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

Wes' trip to the Smite regionals and Hi-Rez Studios. James talks about how Rainbow Six Siege is shaping up. The triumphant return of the Catfantastic Quiz! What's the appeal of streaming your console to your PC? Just Cause 3 and if sandboxes are enough anymore. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Another podcast on the surface of the sun.

