The big Steam library update is now available to everyone

This is my library. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

The Steam library update we learned about a couple of weeks ago is now in open beta, meaning that anyone can opt in to try the new look.

The updated library brings new filtering and organizational options and displays recent updates to games in your library. It also looks much better. Functionality should always come first, of course, but the old library layout looked, well, old, and the new styling is welcome.

Individual game pages are much more clearly laid out as well, with links to stats, discussions, guides, and other relevant info across the top instead of running down the side. Valve loves to fiddle with algorithms, but the front-facing side of its storefront has gone a bit neglected over the years. I'd say this update goes a long way toward addressing that shortcoming.

In order to try the update, you'll need to opt into the Steam client beta. To do so, go to the Settings menu from the Steam dropdown, then hit the "change" button in the beta participation section. The dropdown on the next screen will give you the option to join in on Steam beta updates—select that and you're off to the races.

You might have to fiddle a bit to kick it over: I had to exit and restart Steam twice in order to get the update to take.