The best of PC Gamer, 2014

It’s a privilege to write about PC gaming. We had a ton of fun doing it in 2014, and we're really grateful you spent some time reading (and watching) our enthusiasm, criticism, evaluation, reporting, verdicts, silliness, praise, and occasional GIF nonsense.
Below are our favorite six or so stories from each month of PC Gamer during 2014, alongside the big reviews from that month. This is the stuff we either devoted the most time and love to in 2014 or was especially well-received.
January
The 13 worst game design crimes
Steam Controller isn't enough: why PC gamers need a couch-friendly keyboard and mouse
Next Car Game's vehicular destruction in 11 GIFs
February
How to configure CS:GO for maximum competitive advantage
Losing it: why bad players keep trying with good games
Just Cause 2 multiplayer video: exploring the insanity of Build World
DayZ diaries: the one where it rains a lot, and Andy mercy-kills a fellow survivor
Shadowrun Returns: Dragonfall review
March
The Oculus Rift and virtual reality sex
Building Crown: First look at the next big CS:GO competitive map
South Park: The Stick of Truth review
April
Hacks! An investigation into the million-dollar business of video game cheating
A goat farmer reviews Goat Simulator
PAX East 2014 panel - “The (Incredible) Future of PC Gaming”
May
Killing Floor 2 exclusive first look
A console gamer asked me what three PC games he should play — here's what I said
The 100 best free online games on PC
EVE players share their best EVE Online war stories
Wolfenstein: The New Order review
June
Kings of comedy: the art of interactive humor
How the Internet tried to rig the Steam Summer Adventure, and how Valve is trying to stop them
To the Moon and back: a journey of connection
July
The problem with survival games
August
The best and worst BioWare companions
What I learned from playing with a professional Hearthstone coach
The pleasure of space trucking in Elite: Dangerous
Why critics love Mountain, but Steam users are calling it "worthless"
September
10 things every PC gamer should own
The weird economics behind Steam prices around the world
The best gaming laptops for any budget
Interview with a Hearthstone botter
This insane round reminded me why Counter-Strike is wonderful
October
How authentic is Alien: Isolation?
The features PC gamers want—an open letter to developers and gamers
The most fabulous fan-made Sims
Civilization: Beyond Earth review
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel review
November
The best in-game piracy punishments
The funniest patch notes in PC gaming
A year of PC gaming with a standing desk
10 trailblazing years of World of Warcraft
Dragon Age: Inquisition review
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare review
December
The easy PC upgrade guide: everything you need to know
Adventures in random Far Cry 4 maps