How authentic is Alien: Isolation?

In space, no one can hear you say "Well, actually, I think you'll find..."

Much has been written about Alien: Isolation's authenticity. The developers at The Creative Assembly have, between them, seen Ridley Scott's 1979 horror classic many thousands of times. They built the game's environments using a vast 3TB archive of original concept art and photography supplied by 20th Century Fox. As a result, the game looks remarkably like the film, complete with the chunky lo-fi technology of the period.

But how authentic is it really? Alien has long been an obsession of mine, and I've spent many hours researching its creation and production design. So I thought it would be fun to put some of Isolation's environments and other details to the test. Be warned, though: the pedantry here will reach Comic Book Guy levels. As I said in my review, I think the game perfectly captures the essence of the film, but that doesn't mean it gets every single little detail right. Let the unnecessary nitpicking commence!

Oh, and if you haven’t seen Alien, there are massive spoilers ahead. Also, why the hell haven’t you seen Alien yet? Go watch it. Now.