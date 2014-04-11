Popular

Watch the PC Gamer PAX East panel archived here

By

Whoa! We filled a room with PC Gamers at our PAX East 2014 panel this year, “The (Incredible) Future of PC Gaming.” Thanks to the 1,200-plus who paid us a visit in PAX's Albatross Theatre, and to everyone who tuned in remotely through Twitch. If you missed the panel, don't fret! We've got the full video right here.

We had a star-studded lineup of panelists at PAX East this year: Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey, PlanetSide 2 Creative Director Matt Higby, Nvidia Director of Technical Marketing Tom Petersen, and Cloud Imperium Games Founder/Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts.

Over the course of our hour-long panel, our PC gaming experts talked about...

  • The near-future of GPU tech

  • Linux and SteamOS

  • Game streaming technology vs. the value of local hardware

  • Microsoft's involvement and influence in the future of PC gaming

  • The impact of eSports

Congratulations to Joseph Phillips of Norwood, Massachusetts, our randomly-selected winner of the ASUS ROG G750JM – DS71 17.3 inch laptop. Computers! Free computers. Thanks to ASUS for providing us with a great prize to send Joseph home with.

Click here for a rundown of all our events at PAX East

See comments