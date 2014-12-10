You Showed Us Your Rigs
Each week on Show Us Your Rig we take a look at the workspaces, computers, and personalities of some of PC gaming's best developers. This time, things are a little different. Last week, we asked you, the readers of PC Gamer, to send us a picture of what you use to game along with answers to the following three questions:
— What's in your PC?
— What's the best part of your setup?
— What are you playing right now?
After an overwhelming response, we sorted through nearly 500 comments and put together this list of our favorites. Now, favorite doesn't necessarily mean your PC had to have a GTX 980 or 12 monitors, though there are many here that have that. Our favorites also include classy workspaces, great stories or personalities, and creative ways to make your battlestation exactly how you want it.
Thank you so much to everyone who participated, it was a pleasure to see all of your rigs even if you weren't chosen for the gallery. Feel free to post yours again—or for the first time—in the comments below!
Alan Pérez Taylor
What's in your PC?
Monitor: BenQ RL2450H LED 24"
Mobo: ASUS M5A99X EVO
CPU: AMD FX 8350 BE
Heatsink: CM Hyper 212 EVO
Heatsink Fan: CM Jetflo Blue
RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1600MHz
GPU: ASUS Strix GeForce GTX970 4GB 256bit
HD: Seagate Barracuda 2TB (2x1TB)
PSU: Corsair HX650
Case: Corsair Carbide Air 540 white
Case Fan: Front Corsair AF140(x2) purple - Back Stock 120
Led: NZXT Sleeved led blue
OS: Windows 8.1 Pro x64
Speakers: Logitech z623 2.1 200RMS THX
Headset: Logitech g430
Keyboard / Mouse: Logitech g105 / Logitech Gaming G400
Mousepad: Razer Goliathus
Gamepad: Dualshock4 (yeah i need it for some games like USFIV you know!)
What’s the best part of your setup?
I love my case with that really big window and grid. But I have an affair with my Strix ♥
What are you playing right now?
Those in the list but mainly Alien Isolation and The Lords of the Fallen!
Axiom
What's in your PC?
well, I got a:
NZXT Case
i7 860
8gb of Vengeance RAM
GeForce GTX 660ti
ASUS Maximus III Formula
500GB Seagate HDD (no ssd yet :( )
Fatality 650watt
Dual Screen, Acer 23'' Monitor and a 40'' Samsung 1080p LED 120hz
Corsair K70 Keyboard
EVGA TORQ X10 Gaming mouse
I live in a Military barracks so I did the best I could, average setup is average
What’s the best part of your setup?
Best part is the dual screen with a tv.
What are you playing right now?
Playing Star Citizen, Dragon Age Inquisition, Game of Thrones, and War of the Roses.
Axionxen
What's in your PC?
OS: Windows 7 64 Bit SP1
Case: Alienware Aura (2007) shell
CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K @ 4.2 GHz
MOBO: Gigabite Z68AP
RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaw 8.00GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 798MHz
GPU: Palit Microsystems NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2047MB
SSD: Crucial_CT256MX100SSD1 256GB
HDD: Western Digital WDC WD10EZRX-00L4HB0 1TB
Western Digital WDC WD2500JS-00NCB1 256GB
External: Western Digital WD My Passport 0830 500GB
Power: The one that came with the system back in 2007
Monitors: 24" Samsung Sync Master SA350
17" Dell UltraSharp 707FP
Mouse: Logitech Performance MX
Keyboard: Dell TactX Alienware USB Gaming Keyboard
Graphics Tablet: Wacom Bamboo with Pen CTL-470
Headset: Plantronics GameCom 780
What’s the best part of your setup?
In terms of performance its second to non and although its not the best system spec or setup here, it runs every application and game I own with swift ease, fast bootup times, if I had to pick a favourite feature however it would have to be my mouse, the Performance MX is an absolutely remarkable mouse, comfortable for both work and play for long sessions =]!
What are you playing right now?
Even though I'm really busy with my final year at university at this moment in time I'd have to say Shadow Run Returns, Battlefield 4, Natural Selection 2 and Alien: Isolation
BereghostGames
What's in your PC?
5960x processor
Rampage V motherboard
Quad GTX 980 liquid cooled cards
64 gigs dominator platinum ram
1.6 kilowatts power supply
256gb SSD
4TB black drive
2 360mm radiators
10 fans with liquid reservoir
6 40" Sony monitors 4 24 side mount monitors.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part I enjoy the most about my setup is the monitors. It took a lot of drilling and metal work to get the stands right and placed properly.
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing many games such as FarCry 4 and the crew for PC.
Billy J Marshall
What's in your PC?
Intel 2600k
Asus P8Z68-V LX
MSI GTX 970, GT 620, HD3000, Winstar USB to DVI
Dominator CMP16GX3M2X1866C9
4x WD5002AALX 2x WD1003FZEX (RAID's 3x500GB 2x1TB)
Coolmaster Silent Pro Gold 1000W
Coolamster Elite 335U
2x HPL1906 2x BenQ T220HD 2x BenQ E220HD, Panasonic THL 32E5A
2x Laser 23" 3-Way Mounting Kit
Logitech G27 Race Wheel
Logitech 2.1 Speakers
What’s the best part of your setup?
Video Wall and Dual RAID array for content creation.
What are you playing right now?
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Multi Player and some iRacing among car games.
Brandon Davis
What's in your PC?
PC: Alienware X51 (Modded)
RAM: 8GB
CPU: Intel Core i5- 4440
GPU: EVGA Geforce 970 4GB
PSU: 330w (meh)
Audio: Logitech Z506 5.1 Surround Sound
HDD: 1TB (Internal) & 1 TB Seagate (External)
OS: Windows 8.1
Display: Dual Dell 24" VA LED-Backlit LCD Monitor
Keyboard: Logitech G510
G-Keypad: Razer Nostromo
Mouse: Razer Deathadder 2013
Mouse pad: Razer Kabuto
Microphone: Blue Nessie (with pop filter)
Lighting: Remote control LED back-lights
What’s the best part of your setup?
I'd have to say that the best part of my setup is the whole "ambiance" that it gives out. I usually keep my room relatively dark so the LEDs give it more, I dunno... emotion? Everything from the surround sound to just gaming itself is amazing. The current specs aren't "amazing" but I do plan on throwing in some small upgrades in the near future (ie. keyboard, RAM, and CPU). It's still an ongoing "project" to finish (if ever possible) the setup as I am planning to build a whole new rig on the side for graphic design and sorts. Possibly a third monitor and more LED's-- Other than that...thanks for viewing and enjoy!
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing Titanfall, Counterstrike:GO, Smite, and League of Legends
Chili nor
What's in your PC?
Gaming rig:
CASE: 900D
MB: Asus Saberthoot z87.
CPU: i7 4770k @4.3GHZ.
CPU Cooler: corsair H100i
2 Way SLI Gtx 780 DirectCU II.
Soundcard: xonar d2x
RAM: Corsair vengeance PRO 16gb @ 1600mhz Grey.
HDD: Barracuda 1TB and a additional 1tb.
SSD: 840 Pro 120GB.
PSU: Corsair AX860I
Monitors: x1 ASUS VG248QE x2 ASUS VN247
peripherals:
-G710+
-Mamba
-Track IR 5
-XFX monitor stand
-HOTAS Warthog Flight stick and trottle
Sound equipment: AKG701(main) and a pair of AKG K551(mobile)
My server:
Case: carbide 540 air
MB: MSI Z87M-G43 Z87
CPU: Pentium AN G3258 (OC)
Memory: Corsair vengeance 16gb 1600mhz
HDD: seagate 1tbx2
(running services such as community forums, own cloud, and some game servers)
CJ Martinez
What's in your PC?
PC: Marvel Mayhem (unfinished)
Motherboard: Asrock z87 OC Formula ac
CPU: i7 4770k @4.5GHz
Case: Fractal Design Define XL silent case with Custom Acrylic Side window installed
RAM: 16GB ADATA XPG V2 2400mhz
GPUs: 2x SLI Asus GTX 980 STRIX
SSD: Crucial M4 960GB
Sound Blaster Z sound card
Overlord Tempest 2560x1440 120hz Monitor
Custom Rigid Acrylic Water Loop with Mayhem Pastel Yellow Concentrate.
Dual radiators (top and front mounted)
7x Sharkoon shark blade yellow fans
Cooler Master 1000 watt PSU
Nvidia Official SLI bridge fitted with STRIX decal
Bay res and D5 pump
LCD touch screen fan controller by NZXT
Sound Blaster evo ZXR headset and Psyko Carbon Headset
Dual deck for 2 keyboards.
Logitech 5.1 surround sound speakers
What’s the best part of your setup?
I have a table under my lower keyboard tray that I use as an arm rest extending from my mouse pad. Really makes it so comfortable. lol
What are you playing right now?
Far Cry 4, Cod:AW, CS:GO, BF4. Hardware wise I love my monitor graphics look incredible at 2560x1440 plus some supersampling. Drool worthy.
Clarke
What's in your PC?
Intel Core i7 3770K 3.5GHz
16GB RAM
ASRock Z77 Extreme4
Nvidia GeForce GTX 680
Antec One Case
Four 2TB Hard Drives
27" Asus Monitor
Razer BlackWidow
Razer DeathAdder
Sennheiser PC 360 Headphones
What’s the best part of your setup?
My hardware might not be the latest but I love being able to have all of my games installed. But the true draw of my setup is how my room has been transformed into a shrine to Valve over the years.
What are you playing right now?
Right now I am juggling Team Fortress 2 and Dota 2, while anxiously waiting for the winter events in both games.
Corey Lee Carter
What's in your PC?
3 Benq 27 inch 144hz gaming monitors
PC has I 7 3930k water cooled at 4.4hz
32gb 2100hz ddr3 Corsair dominator ram
Corsair 1200w ps4
Evga SC gtx 980 gpu
Motherboard is an Asus rampage extreme IV
2 crucial 240g ssd in raid and Seagate 3tb 7000rpm hdd
case is a thermaltake gt white edition.
I love just coming home from working at the hospital to just sit and play on this bad boy.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my rig is the ease to take it mobile since I move a lot.
What are you playing right now?
I'm currently playing dragon age inquisition and loving it.
Criztie
What's in your PC?
Name: Trixie
CPU - Intel i7 4770K @3.50GHz
MoBo - Asus Maximus Formula VI
Ram - 16GB (2x8) DDR3 1866MHz Corsair Vengeance Pro
GPU - Asus Ge Force GTX 980 Strix
Cooling - 3 Corsair SP120 Quiet Editions. (Still waiting for a H100i)
Case - NZXT H-440 White
SSD - Samsung 840 EVO 250G
HDD - 2x 3TB WD
PSU - Corsair TX750M
Monitor - Dell U2913WM
Keyboard - Corsair K70
Mouse - Corsair M95 White
Headset - SteelSeries Siberia V2
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part is that it's SO quiet.
What are you playing right now?
Right now I'm playing WoW WoD, CS:GO, ACU, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and a lot of indie games.
Danny Rodriguez
What's in your PC?
i7-4930K CPU
GTX 780Ti GPU
32 GB ram
Benq 144 Hz main monitor
Logitech G500s mouse
Corsair K70 RGB keyboard (not pictured)
250 gb SSD, a 1 TB HDD, and a 4 TB HDD.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my setup is my monitor. Framerate is king!
What are you playing right now?
I'm currently plowing through my backlog of about 50 titles but right now I'm enjoying Crysis 3 which I'm able to play on max settings at 40 to 100 fps!
David Kazek
What's in your PC?
MSI GT60
Processor: Intel i7-3630QM @ 2.4Ghz
RAM: 12GB @1600Mhz DDR3 Corsair Vengeance
Storage: Samsung 500GB HDD @75400RPM, Hitachi Ultrastar HDD @7200RPM
Graphics Card: GTX 870M / 6GB
Monitors: IBM ThinkVision 17in, HP L1906 19in
OS: Windows 8.1
Headset: Audio-Technica ATH-M50, Steelseries Sibera V2
Speakers: Logitech Z523 2.1
Mice: Perixx MX-200IIB, R.A.T 5
Keyboard: Perixx PX-1100
What are you playing right now?
Right now, I'm playing Battlefield 3 and 4, Bioshock Infinite and Skyrim
David Keck
What's in your PC?
Intel Core i7 5820K 4.4GHz
ASUS X99-DELUXE
16GB DDR4 2666MHz Corsair Vengeance LPX
1050W Corsair HX1050 Power Supply
Samsung 850 Evo SSD
2x SLI Dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB (EVGA Superclocked ACX Cooler Edition)
What’s the best part of your setup?
I run a single LG 29 in. IPS monitor, and use a Razer naga, and Razer BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard my entire rig glows bright enough green to light up the entire living room.
What are you playing right now?
Current games are Final Fantasy 14 (I play every single day), Dragon Age Inquistion, Borderlands The Presequel, and CoD Advanced Warfare.
David Powell
What's in your PC?
CPU = i7 3770k
RAM = 16Gb Corsair Dominator Platinum Ram
GPU = SLI EVGA GTX 770's
Motherboard = Asus z77 Sabertooth
HDD = Samsung 840 PRO, RAID 1 Western digital 4 TB
Monitors = Asus 27" (3 of them, 1 is 3D)
PERFS = Razer Blackwidow, Astro A40's, Razer Mamba, Razer Sabertooth Controller, Saitek Pro Flight X-55 Rhino H.O.T.A.S.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my set up has to be the surround monitors with H.O.T.A.S. controller. It gives an amazing experience when playing games like Star Citizen and Elite: Dangerous.
What are you playing right now?
Currently Playing Assassin's Creed: Unity and Elite: Dangerous.
Davor Kržak
What's in your PC?
Intel i5 3570K 3.4GHz
Radeon R9 290 Gaming 4GB
SSD Vertex 4 2.5" 128 GB
G.Skill DDR3 1600MHz 8GB
Case: Fractal Design Core 3000
CPU Cooler: Zelman CNPS 10x
3x Samsug S27D390
Keyboard: Razer Deathstalker
Mouse: Razer Abyssus
Speakers: Genius SP-HF1800A
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best thing I like is the custom desk I made with space for cables to hide. And I love gaming on my 27" monitors.
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing only Battlefield 4
djr
What's in your PC?
Core i7 3930k @ 4.9Ghz (overclocked)
Asus Sabertooth X79
16GB DDR3 Samsung 30nm @ 2400Mhz (overclocked)
EVGA GTX Titan @ 1250-1300Mhz Custom BIOS Modded (overclocked)
OCZ Vertex 4 256GB SSD
OCZ Agility 3 256GB SSD
Seagate / WD total of 5500 GB HDDs
Corsair HX750 750w Gold
Corsair 600T Modded
Crossover 27Q 27" IPS @ 2560 x 1440p 60Hz
BenQ XL2430T 24" @ 1920 x 1080p 144Hz (new, not shown in photo)
Logitech F710 Controller
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Logitech G240 Mousepad
Steelseries 6Gv2 Black Cherry Mechanical Keyboard w/ Custom Keycaps
Steelseries Sensei (not shown in photo)
AudioTechnica ATR2500 Condenser Microphone
AKG Q 701 Headphones
Schiit Modi & Magni stack DAC/AMP (not shown in photo)
Creative SoundBlaster Zx
Klipsch Promedia 2.1 (not shown in photo)
Watercooling; EKWB Blocks, D5 pump, 240mm & 200mm rad.
What’s the best part of your setup?
Extremely quiet and cooling high power system. No more loud revving fan noises.
What are you playing right now?
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn 2.0
Battlefield 4
Dragon Age Inquisition (soon)
GTA V (waiting)
duoni20021
What's in your PC?
Motherboard: Intel sabertooth x79
CPU: i7 3930k 4.2ghz
RAM: 16 GB Gskill 1600mhz
Cooler: coolermaster gt v6
GPUs: GTX 780TI SLI
Case: Corsair 600T
HHD: 2TB WD BLACK
PSU: Silent pro gold 1200w
Keyboard: jaki jd003 mxblack
Mouse: razer mamba 4g
Headset: steelseries siberia v2 frost blue, monster diamond tears
Monitors: viewsonic
Eric Andrus
What's in your PC?
ASUS P8Z77-V LK Z77 - I5-3570K
NVIDIA GTX680 2GB
256GB OCZ AGILITY 4 SATA III SSD
32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE 1866MHZ DDR3
What’s the best part of your setup?
My PC Game collection, "Have a look".
What are you playing right now?
Dragon Age Inquisition, Titanfall, Robocraft, Borderlands the pre-sequel, Shadows of Mordor, and World of Tanks.
Garth Sorenson
What's in your PC?
My rig (aka The Heavy):
-MSI Z77 MPower Max AC\
-Intel i7-4790K @ 4.6Ghz XSPC Raystorm waterblock
-16Gb DDR3 Corsair Vengeance Pro 2400Mhz
-2x MSI GTX 670 OC XSPC Razor GPU waterblocks/ backplates
-Corsair TX950w
-2x Kingston HyperX 3K 120GB RAID0,
WD Blue 1Tb HDD, WD Red 4Tb HDD
-CoolerMaster Cosmos II
-KRK Rokit RP5 G2, Tascam US-144 MKII, Asus Xonar Essence STX, Sennheiser PC360
-Asus G-Sync VG248QE 24" 144Hz, 3x Asus 21.5" (all 1080p)
-Mionix Naos 8200, Corsair K95 RGB (MX-Blue)
What’s the best part of your setup?
It's hard to pick a specific part... but I'd have to say that my main gaming monitor is my favorite (the Asus VG248QE) as the G-Sync module was a gift from the guys at LinusTechTips and Nvidia. It was also the first time I got to pull apart a monitor to mod it. It's also the first monitor I've used with a refresh rate above 60hz... the difference that made was staggering. :P
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing South Park: Stick of Truth, Borderlands The Pre-Sequel, Far Cry 4... and frankly too many games to list... DAMN YOU STEAM SALES!
Gary Willard
What's in your PC?
Totally custom Build of a desk incorporating a PC.
Specifications: (nothing Spectacular)
G-Skill 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3 1600Mhz RipjawsX Memory Kit CL9 (9-9-9-24) 1.5V
Asus GTX 760Ti Graphics Card
Intel Core i5 2500K 3.3GHz Socket 1155 6MB Cache Retail Boxed Processor
Asus Maximus IV Gene-Z Gen 3 Z68 Socket 1155 HDMI SupremeFX X-Fi 2 8 Channel Audio mATX Motherboard
Kingston 120GB V+200 SSD - 2.5" SATA-III
Monitor Acer Hn274h Nvidia 3D
All cable extensions BitFenix
Water Cooling Specifications
CPU Block: EK-Supreme LTX - Nickel CSQ
EK-MOSFET Max IV Gene - Acetal+EN (Nickel)
VGA Block: EK-VGA Supremacy - Acetal+Nickel
2x EK-RES X3 250
Pump: Laing DDC-1T Plus 12V DC Pump (MCP 355)
Radiator: EK-CoolStream RAD XT (360)
Coolant: EK-Ekoolant Blood RED (premix 1000mL)
Compression Fittings: EK-PSC Adapter 90° G1/4 Black Nickel & EK-PSC Fitting 10mm - G1/4 E-Nickel
Thermal Paste/Grease: Arctic Cooling MX-3 thermal compound (4g)
Tubing: TUBE Masterkleer 12,7/9,5 CLEAR
What’s the best part of your setup?
Best part of my set-up I'd have to say is how tidy and free of cables it is :)
What are you playing right now?
Mostly playing Elite Dangerous at the moment, been a beta backer since launch.
HDTanel
What's in your PC?
Intel® Core™ i7 2700K s1155 @ 4.4GHz
nVidia GeForce GTX780Ti 3Gb GDDR5
MSI Z77A-GD55
16Gb 4x4Gb Corsair XMS CMX4GX3M1A1600C7 1600MHz (7-8-7-20) 1.65V
Samsung 75" UE75H6400AWXXH (2014.a) - 1920x1080p FullHD LED 3D
512GB Crucial MX100 SSD 550MB\500MB r\w
2x2,5TB Western Digital Caviar Green WD25EZRX 64Mb
3x1TB Western Digital WD1003FZEX (1-Platter)
Enermax Revolution 85+ 1050W Modular
Silverstone Raven II + 4x120mm fan@5v and 3x180mm fan@7v
What’s the best part of your setup?
My setup might be getting a bit old atm but it still can run every game on max settings on 1920x1080 so I´m not complaining :P
Im a huge hardware geek but only upgrade nowadays when neccesary because every upgrade I would want costs too much and not enough gains to justify it. But I would love to build my own case someday with complete new custom watercooling so deffinetly something cool to come!
Back in 2003-2009 I upgraded my PC every month I think.. all my paychecks went into it :P somebody bought cars, I bought PC parts, overclocked them with LN2, DryIce, VAPO, you name it ive prolly done it :)
Though consoles have limited the graphics in games in my mind and thats why we dont need to buy brand new PC-s every month or year nowadays.
Oh yeah, I also am the biggest Youtuber in my country now, making game\hardware reviews in my native language. Some english videos also in a english playlist :) I also love making trailers as a pass time and a job so check them out too, specially the Project CARS ones ;)
What are you playing right now?
Right now im trying to complete FarCry 4 and then Dragon Age: Inquisition so I could make video reviews of them. Just finished the Unity review, that game is a mess :P
Waiting eagerly GTA V for PC and The Division. Why´o´why do you do this to PC gamers Rockstar :P always at the very end you bring your badass games to PC :(
Video, playing Project CARS.
hedzsoooAkaHeyJoe
What's in your PC?
Processor: Intel Sandybridge i7-2600K Core i7 Quad-Core Processor (3.40GHz, 8MB Cache, Socket 1155) @ Intel Turbo: 4.366Ghz with V8 Cooler Master
Memory: 16GB Dual Channel DDR3 Memory Kit ( 2 X 8GB - Kingston HyperX Beast 1600Mhz)
Videocard: 1xGTX 770-PALIT 4GB + 1xGTX480-ZOTAC 1.5GB (for PhysX)
OS: Win8.1 64-bit
Motherboard: ASUS P8Z68 DELUXE
HDD/SSD: All together around 6 TB capacity (latest: 2Tb-USB3-WD,+250Gb +750Gb & 1.5Tb extarnals, plus some internal HDD & SSD) Samsung, OCZ RevoDrive PCI-Express x4 Solid State Drive ( SSD ) 80GB
Soundcard: Integrated 7.1Snd ( + external: Creative Audigy 4) 5.1-speakers (PHILPS),2.1 (LOGITECH), Creative-FATALITY gamer-headset
Optical driver: external LG Blu-ray -writer, 2X external DVD-writer (PHILIPS) w Light scribes supportsPC
Case: AeroEngine-2
Power supply: CoolerMaster-1000W-SilentProM
Monitor: 190WV TFT 19" PHILIPS (old, but working well), ACER-X223HQ-22", latest: LG W2363D 23"
Keyboard: SAITEK-Eclipse 2
Mouse: New, Mad Catz R.A.T. 9
Miscellaneous: LOGITECH-webcam (Pro 9000), CANNON-MP460-printer, OS.: W7-64bit, Home Premium & the upgrade version of Win8.1 64-bit, NVIDIA GeForce 3D Vision Kit - 3D glasses, Hama PC Headset "uRage Paradox 7.1", ACER 3D projector, etc.
What’s the best part of your setup?
I build & upgrade every time myself so I like it every part of my Gaming PC! ;) :)
What are you playing right now?
I just finished the main story/campaign mode in Alien: Isolation on hard difficulty level & now, currently I play Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor & Dragon Age: Inquisition. :)
Helene
What's in your PC?
AMD Athlon II X2 250 3ghz
2 gigs of DDR2 memory
Windows 8.1 (32 bit of course)
320 gigs of hdd
GPU is Nvidia 430 gt
Most of my peripherals like the case the mouse are generic cheap brands.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part? I dunno. But I built it myself 4 years ago and I was like 10 at the time so I'm super proud of it.
What are you playing right now?
I'm playing dota. Lots of dota. I bought a ton of games these past sales but I still play only dota.
Jake Smith
What's in your PC?
CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 4790K
CPU Cooler: Corsair Hydro Series H100i CPU Cooler
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z97X-UD5H-BK Black Edition Motherboard
Graphics: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 980 G1 Gaming 4GB
Memory: Kingston Hyper X Fury HX318C10FK2/8 8GB (2x4GB) Blue
Solid State Drive: Samsung 840 EVO Series 250GB SSD
Hard Drive: Seagate Barracuda 2TB ST2000DM001
Case: Phanteks Enthoo Luxe Black
Power Supply: Silverstone Strider Gold Evolution 1000W ST1000G
I <3 this Beast
What’s the best part of your setup?
I'm going to say my monitor setup, i'm sure most will agree.
What are you playing right now?
Well I have this surround setup that is amazing for playing POV games and such, so I'm playing Club Penguin.
Jason Root
What's in your PC?
Intel i7 920 @ 3.5Ghz
Gigabyte GA-EX58-UD3R motherboard
12GB Patriot Viper II Sector 7 Edition DDR3 @ 1670
AMD XFX 295x2 8GB Hydra Edition graphics card
3x1 ASUS PA248Q 24" IPSe LCDs in Eyefinity, mounted on XFX Tristand
1200W Thermaltake Toughpower Grand PSU
600GB Velociraptor 10k rpm HDD
1TB Velociraptor 10k rpm HDD
1TB Western Digital Black 7200 rpm HDD
Sound Blaster ZxR
Logitech Z-5300e 5.1 speaker system
Focal Spirit Classic headphones resting on a Wooaudio stand
Thermaltake Kandalf case
Corsair K90 keyboard
Corsair M60 mouse
Corsair MM600 mouse mat.
Thrustmaster HOTAS Cougar #4069 with Uber II Nxt mod #284 and Hall sensors, UTM throttle bushings and Thrustmaster RCS rudder pedals with Hall sensor mod
Thrustmaster MFD Cougar Pack
Logitech GT Force Pro steering wheel
Track IR 3 Pro with Vector Expansion
Playseat Flight gaming chair with ButtKicker Gamer 2 mounted underneath
Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
What’s the best part of your setup?
I would have to say the best part(s) of my setup are the Playseat Flight gaming chair and triple screen Eyefinity setup. I play a lot of flight and racing simulators and this brings the immersion factor to a whole different level.
What are you playing right now?
Right now I am playing Alien: Isolation, World of Tanks, Rise of Flight, IL-2 Battle of Stalingrad and DiRT 3.
Joseph Wood
What's in your PC?
Corsair Air 540
Old School Nephalem I7 920 @ 4.0ghz
2x GTX 780s w/ XSPC copper blocks
12gb Triple Channel Corsair Ram
3x Samsung EVO 840 250gb SSDs
1x WD Storage Drive
Custom Liquid Loop 360 Rad, 240 Rad, XSPC blocks, Rigid Tubing w/Ghost Fittings, D5 Pump Res Combo
Corsair AX1200 PSU
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my setup is the custom loop and cable management. I love the clean look rigid tubing gives...
What are you playing right now?
I am currently playing "Elite: Dangerous" and "Shadow of Mordor". The space sim is returning in all its glory!
Justin Zenker
What's in your PC?
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 @3.6 GHz
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
Hard Drives: Samsung EVO 500GB SSD WD Black 2 TB
RAM: 16GB G Skill - Ares
PSU: EVGA Supernova 1000W G2
Mobo: ASUS Sabertooth Z97 Mark 1
Case: Thermaltake Level 10 GT (Black)
Monitors: Benq RL2455 (x3)
Headphones: Razer Kraken 7.1
Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow Ultimate
Mouse: Razer Naga 2014
What’s the best part of your setup?
The 3 monitors. Really is a big help especially with streaming. So I'm able to work seamlessly on the other two screens while I game and not have to alt-tab to do so.
What are you playing right now?
I would say the main title I am playing right now is Elder Scrolls Online. But Counter Strike Global Offensive is a close second.
Kevin Gury
What's in your PC?
Case: CM HAF 932
CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K @ 4.2 GHz
Cooler: Thermaltake CLP0587 140mm CPU Cooler
MOBO: ASUS P8Z77-V DELUXE LGA
RAM: G.SKILL Sniper Gaming Series 16GB 1600
GPU: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Superclocked 4GB
SSD: SAMSUNG 840 Series MZ-7TD250BW 2.5" 250GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive
HDD: 3 x 3 TB WD
Power: ABS Majesty series MJ1100-M Continuous 1100W
What’s the best part of your setup?
Depending on the day the best part could be the Jack Daniels, other times its the 980's GEFORCE logo flashing away in my case.
What are you playing right now?
Path of Exile, FarCry 4 (I know Ubisoft Sigh), and CS:GO.
Koje
What's in your PC?
Mobo - ASUS P8Z68 V Pro
CPU - Intel i7 2600K
RAM - 8GB Corsair Vengence DDR3 1600
PSU - Corsair 850W Pro Gold
SSD - Corsair force 3 120GB
HDD - Western Digital Caviar Black 1TB
GPU - NVidia GTX760
Optical - Samsung DVD RW S222
OS - Windows7 home premium
Case - Corsair 600T White
What’s the best part of your setup?
Lego ;)
What are you playing right now?
Endless Legends
Marce
What's in your PC?
This is my humble rig!
Intel Core i7 2600k @3.4
RAM 32GB (4x8)
ASUS GTX 770 OC x2 SLI
CM Stacker 830 NVIDIA Edition
Monitors Dell G2410 LED 24' & Samsung SyncMaster (Generic)
What’s the best part of your setup?
Mmmm...is not a killer setup now in 2014 but I love my CM NVIDIA Case.
What are you playing right now?
I'm re-playing The Evil Within, Far Cry 4 and waiting for the SteamWorks version of Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition.
Mountainlifter
What's in your PC?
Specs of Agent47:
Windows 8.1
Intel i7 3770K OC'd to 4.5GHz at 1.20V
Asus Maximus V Formula Z77 motherboard
2 x Asus GTX TITAN 6GB (with evga backplates)
4*4GB Corsair Vengeance 1600MHz RAM
Cooler Master Silent Pro 1000W Gold PSU
1TB Samsung 840 EVO SSD
Asus Xonar Essence STX sound card with Beyerdynamic T90 headset
Noctua NH-D14 CPU Cooler
Corsair Obsidian 550D Case
Corsair K65 Tenkeyless Keyboard
Corsair M45 Optical Mouse
Asus ROG SWIFT PG278Q and Alienware AW2310.
What’s the best part of your setup?
Best part of my rig are the dual titans of course.
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing AC black flag and Metro Last light.
NacMacFeegle
What's in your PC?
Name: Hex (after the magical super computer in Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels)
CPU: Intel Core i5-4430 with a closed loop Corsair cooling system
Motherboard: Asus Z87 MicroATX Gryphon
GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 with Gigabytes Wind force cooling system
Hard Drive: Sandisk Extreme 2 128GB SSD plus Two 1TB WD Black Hard drives
Memory: 8GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 RAM
PSU: Corsair 750W
Case: Homemade from wood, canvas board, hot glue, and good-old fashioned elbow grease!
Keyboard: Steelseries Zboard
Mouse: Generic logitech wireless mouse
Speakers: Harmon Kardon Soundsticks 3
Asus 24" 1080p screen
Extras: Wacom Bamboo drawing tablet, Xbox 360 controller, Playstation 3
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my setup is definitely the case, which I made myself. I built myself from scratch. I created the design in Google Sketchup, then build the frame from scrap wood. Next I created the sides and roof out of canvas boards which I painted myself. The leaf patterns cut in the front and sides have case fans with red LEDS behind them so that they glow at night. The interior is lined with organic furnace filter, which does wonders to keep dust from accumulating within the PC.
What are you playing right now?
Right now I am playing a mixture of World of Tanks, DOTA, Titanfall, Far Cry 3, AC: Unity, and Shadow of Mordor.
Nick Giannotti
What's in your PC?
The main rig is the center monitor (Auria 2560x1440 28"), with the two Dells on each side and a Sceptre 19" on the top; all of them are wall-mounted.
Motherboard: Gigabyte X79-UD3
CPU: Intel Core i7-3820 (4.1GHz)
RAM: 32GB GeIL Black Dragon PC3-10550
Cooler: Hyper 212 EVO
GPUs: 2x EVGA 660Ti
SSD: 2x Corsair 240GB in RAID-1
HHD: 2x Western Digital Black 2TB
Case: Corsair Vengeance C70
Logitech G19 Keyboard, Logitech Wireless Mouse (old, but it feels like an old friend)
To the right is the Apple MacBook Pro, Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 480GB Mushkin SSD.
To the left of the iPad is another laptop:
Acer Aspire 8943g-9319m
Core i7 1.6GHz
16GB RAM
240GB Corsair SSD
750GB HHD
It's also driving two 17" Dell LCDs
The monitor ABOVE the laptop display is my Kubuntu box, an older Core i3 in an EVGA H55v MoBo with 8GB of Ballistix Tracer RAM and a 1TB drive.
For those of you wondering, yes - Synergy is my friend.
What’s the best part of your setup?
It's a total command center. Love it.
What are you playing right now?
You tell me. :)
Peter Brands
What's in your PC?
Intel Core i7 4790K @ 4.7 Ghz
Asus Maximus Formula VI
Asus GTX980 X2
Corsair Dominator GT 16GB 2133Mhz
Samsung 850 Pro 256GB (OS)
Corsair Neutron GTX 120GB X2 (Games)
Corsair Force GT 180GB (Workspace)
Seagate Barracuda 4TB X2 (Storage)
Cooler Master V Series 1200W Platinum
LG 34UM95-P
Dell 1703 FPt 17″ portrait X2
Bose Computer Monitors
Logitech Illuminated
Razer Taipan
Bitspower & EKWB liquidcooling
What’s the best part of your setup?
The part I like most at the moment are the ASUS GTX980's in combination with the 34" 3440x1440 21:9 (32 degrees while stressed)
What are you playing right now?
When I have time left : Shadow of Mordor & CoD AW
Phillip Christensen
What's in your PC?
CPU: AMD Phenom II 1100t six core @ 3.6Ghz
GPU: AMD XFX HD 7870 Double D
RAM: 8 GB Patriot @ 1800 Mhz
SSD: 60 GB OCZ
HDD: WD 500 GB, WD 640 GB, 1 TB external
PSU: Ultra 750 w
Blu-Ray, DVD-rw
TV Tuner
It includes a 42" HD 3D TV, 2 wireless xbox 360 controllers, a logitech g27 steering wheel with shifter and pedals, a logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick, a wireless backlit logitech k800 keyboard, a wireless logitech m510 mouse, a logitech g13 game board, a full pioneer 5.1 surround sound system with 12" yamaha subwoofer, a plantronics gamecom headset, and finally a pair of Madcats cyborg ambient gaming lights.
What’s the best part of your setup?
All the peripherals, I like the emersion of the gaming lights and the variety of controllers.
What are you playing right now?
I'm playing Titanfall, Metro Last Light, and Anno 2070 right now with a little Bridge constructor to break it all up.
Pierre Iskandar
What's in your PC?
Asus Maximus VII Hero
Intel i7 4790k 4.0GHz (Soon to be OCd)
Corsair H100i
32GB Corsair Vengeance Pro 1866MHz CL9
2xGigabyte GTX970 G1 Gaming (Soon to be OCd)
128GB Samsung 850 Pro boot drive
2TB 7200RPM WD Black for storage
EVGA SuperNova 1000G2 1000W 80+Gold PSU
Logitech C920 webcam
Steelseries Siberia V2 red headset
Razer Blackwidow Tournament Battlefield 4 Edition
Steelseries Diablo 3 mouse (replaced with Razer Naga MMO 2014)
What’s the best part of your setup?
Best part is the 970s to be honest. I felt like a kid again on Christmas day when I got them.
What are you playing right now?
Recently started WoW (better late than never I suppose) and will start the Metros soon.
porkchopxpr3ss
What's in your PC?
NukeToaster is:
Lian Li PC-Q08 ITX Case
i5-3570k @ 4.2ghz, cooled by Corsair h40 w/Noctua Fans
MSI Z77 ITX Board
Corsair 650W Modular Power Supply (hx650)
16gb Team DDR3 2400
Intel 120GB SSD and Samsung 1 Terabyte Mechanical Drive
Audio Engine D1 DAC w/ Creative Gigaworks t40 Series II speakers
Benq BL3200pt powered by a PNY GTX 980 @ 1400mhz
Rusty old DVD-RW drive (Asus I think)
What’s the best part of your setup?
Compact, Silent, Fast as hell.
What are you playing right now?
Planetside 2, Battlefield 4 and HyperLight Drifter Preview.
Rafeus
[EDITOR'S NOTE: THE USE OF CAPS LOCK WAS APPROPRIATE GIVEN HOW INCREDIBLE THIS COMPUTER IS, AND WAS THEREFORE LEFT UNCHANGED]
What's in your PC?
RAFEUSMAXIUS 1
WINDOWS 8.1
CORSAIR 900D
INTEL I7 3970X OC @ 4.5 WATER COOLED EKWB Supremacy Evo Elite Edition Intel 2011
ASUS RAMPAGE BLACK IV
CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM XMP 2400 2X 8GB
EVGA 4WAY SLI TITAN OC @1110 GPU/7000 MEM EKWB WATER COOLED-BACK PLATE
EVGA SUPERNOVA NEX1500 CLASSIFIED
ASUS BW-12B1ST
TOSHIBA THNSNH512GCST 512 SSD X2
WDC WD1000DHTZ-04N21V0 1TB HDD X3
WATER COOLED 1 LOOP - 2 EKWB D5 PUMPS - 2 520/60 RADS - 1 360/40 - 8 KOOLANCE QUICK DISCONNECT
18 BE QUIET FANS
CORSAIR K90/M90
THRUSTMASTER RS500 / T.FLIGHT HOTAS X
Logitech Z906 500W 5.1 Speakers
ASUS VG27HE 27IN @144 X2
XBOX WIRELESS CONTROLLER
What are you playing right now?
PLAYING, RYSE SON OF ROME, BF4, GRID AUTO SPORT, CARMAGEDDON
Roel Versteeg
What's in your PC?
My rig named FORZA ZUSA
CPU: Intel i5 4670K (3.5Ghz) (3.7Ghz turbo)
Motherboard: ASUS Maximus VI HERO
RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16Gb 2133Mhz
GPU: ASUS GTX 780
Case: NZXT Phantom 820 'black'
Storage: 1x WD Green 2 Tb 1x SSD Samsung 840 EVO 256Gb 1x SSD Samsung 840 EVO 1TB
PSU: Corsair AX 860W
Display(s): Samsung Syncmaster 720n, Dell 2009w, Asus mx279H
Cooling: Standard case fans+ Corsair H110
Keyboard: Logitech combi MK700/MK710
Mouse: Logitech M705
Sound: ASUS Xonar D2X (4.1 Setup)
Operating System: Windows 7 64bit
Sound setup:
5.1
Front: JBL Lsr 305 studio monitors
Rear: Creative Gigaworks T40 Serie 2
Subwoofer: Energy ESW-C8 240W
Center: Magnat Needle
Monitor setup:
19inch, 27inch, 19inch
1280x1024, 1920x1080, 1680x1050
(shity potato, Ultimate colour accurate BEAST, meh)
my game area style:
Black&red&grey
in the attic
hot in summer
cool in winter
Planning to buy:
Gtx 980
2x Asus mx279h monitors
Logitech g710+
mouse (don't know which one)
What’s the best part of your setup?
What i think is the best part of all this is that I have all this and i"m just 16 years old.
What are you playing right now?
I play a lot of games, a few of them are:
Need for speed ...x...
Farcry 3/4
The crew
The walking dead 1/2
Crysis 3
Project Cars
X Rebirth
Trackmania ...x...
Metro 2033/last light
Robocraft
Sean Vetor
What's in your PC?
CPU: AMD FX 8350 @ 4.2 GHz
RAM: 16GB G.Skill RipjawsX @ 2133 Mhz
GPU: XFX DD Radeon R9 290X
MB: Asus M5A99FX Pro R2
SSD: 1TB Samsung 840 EVO
Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard and Mouse
Xbox One Controller
What’s the best part of your setup?
Its portability in a standard briefcase when I travel (I travel a lot) Did not compromise on anything and is fully upgradeable and removable.
What are you playing right now?
Wolfenstein: The New Order, Far Cry 4.
SpiritSTR
What's in your PC?
I call her Saber (yes, from Fate/Stay)
My Specs:
Case: NZXT Phantom 530
PSU: OCZ MXSP600W
Motherboard: Z68A - G43(G3)
CPU: i5 3570k (4.2GHz)
RAM: 2x 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz
OS: Windows 8.1
HDD: 1x 2TB,1x 1TB
SDD: Corsair EVO 840 120gb
Headphone: Takstar HI-2050
Monitors: 1x 24" (Main) , 2x 18.5" , 1x 32"
What’s the best part of your setup?
My 120hz screen,soooo smooth playing on it.
What are you playing right now?
World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
Stan Bernardi
What's in your PC?
2PC screens 1 TV for ps3 etc
Specs: Intel i7 4771
120GB Crucial SSD
1TB HDD
Asus r9 290 DCU2 4GB
gigabyte ultra dureable MOBO
16GB RAM
Corsair 600W PSU
What’s the best part of your setup?
I just love all of it.
What are you playing right now?
DayZ, BF3, Terraria, Team Fortress 2, and Tomb Raider
Stefan Hayes
What's in your PC?
The Makron, a PC inspired by Quake 2's final boss. Complete with original 1995/96 action figures!
Portfolio: http://imgur.com/a/K5VNo
Phanteks Enthoo Primo Full Tower Watercooling Chassis //
ASUS R9 280X DIRECTU CU II Crossfire @1300mhz Core //
Samsung 850 Pro 128GB SSD //
Seagate Barracuda 7200RPM 3x1TB in RAID 0 //
ASUS MAXIMUS FORMULA VII Motherboard //
Intel Core i7-4790K @4.8Ghz //
Crucial Tactical Tracer Red/Green LED 4x4GB @2400mhz //
Swiftech H220-X Enthusiast Water Cooler //
EVGA SUPERNOVA G2 1000W Gold Power Supply //
8, Cooler Master JetFlo 120mm Red LED Fans //
3, Corsair AF140 140mm Red LED Fans //
2, 15" Red Cold Cathode Lights //
2, 4" Red Cold Cathode Lights //
2, 8" Red Cold Cathode Lights //
ASUS 27" VN279Q 1080P Monitor
2, Hanns-G 20" 1440x900 Vertically Mounted Monitors (For stream monitoring)
Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse
Logitech G19s Keyboard
Windows 8.1 Pro 64-Bit
What’s the best part of your setup?
Its one-of-a-kind theme of course, Quake for the win!
What are you playing right now?
A little of this, a little of that. I like my classics from my childhood, so recently it's been Blood 2: The Chosen, Quake 2/Live, Half-Life 1 and 2 (again), TES3: Morrowind, and COD: AW.
Steven
What's in your PC?
CPU: Intel Core i7-980X
GPU: 2x EVGA GTX 780Ti Superclocked and 1x EVGA GTX 680 Superclocked
Storage: 1x WD VelociRaptor WD6000HLHX 600 GB, 1x Samsung 840 500GB SATA III SSD
Memory: 12GB (3x 4GB) DDR3 2000 Corsair XMS3
PSU: Rosewill Bronze Series RBR1000-M 1000W 80Pluse Bronze
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-x58A-UD3R LGA 1366 Intel X58 SATA 6GB/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel
Case: Antec Twelve Hundred Black Steel ATX Full Tower
Screens: 1x Acer HN274 27" 3D Full HD (far left), 2x ACHIEVA QH270-IPSB Quad HD 27" (Vertical 2560x1440), 3x YAMAKASI 201 SPATA 30" S-IPS (Horizontal 2560x1600), 1x Seiki SE50UY04 50" 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz LED TV
Laptop: Sager NP9370 with i7-3630QM, Duel Nvidia GTX 680M, 12GB RAM, 750GB HHD with 40GB SSD Intel SRT
Keyboard: Mad Catz STRIKE 7
Mouse: Mad Catz RAT 9
Headphones: Astro Gaming A50
What’s the best part of your setup?
The best part of my setup is all the screen real estate totaling almost 30 million pixels allows me to play BF4 across three 30" screens (2560x1600), have the battlefield map be displayed on the 4K TV above and still have side screens for vertical web browsing.
What are you playing right now?
Currently I am playing Dragon Age Inquisition, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Borderlands: The Presequel.
Taur Xci
What's in your PC?
Gaming rig:
Case Corsair 900D
Asus rampage extreme IV
I7 4820K OC to 4.3ghz
Liquid cooling xspc Raystorm
16gb ram mushkin
780ti Asus Direct Cu II OC SLI X2
500gb SSD samsung EVO
1TB HDD
Fan Controller touch NZXT Sentry
DVD player Asus
Power supply unit Silent Pro Gold 800w
Accesories:
asus panoramic monitor pb298q
K70 Vengeance blue cherry
Razer Taipan BF4 edition
Bose Companion V 5.1 speakers
Audio Technica at2020+ mic
Bose quietcomfort 15 headphones
APC UPS for the PC
Laptop:
Alienware m17x R4
What are you playing right now?
Far Cry 4, BF4.
The Nude Wizard
What's in your PC?
4770k & GTX780 OC'd and water cooled etc, door of cabinet open in pic, vents out back of cabinet. 2 x 24", 1 x 27" Dell Ultrasharps, Filco Majestouch keyboard, SP dolch key set & Rat 7 Mouse.
What’s the best part of your setup?
My Nixie Clock :P and it runs unseen, cool & completely silent @ full tilt.
What are you playing right now?
Elite: Dangerous (trying a mount for stick & not using the throttle atm ;) )
Thiago Pimenta Fernandes
What's in your PC?
Name: AV Desktop
Case: NZXTH230
Mobo: Asus M4a87TD/USB3
RAM: 16GB OCZ 3FXE20002G
CPU: AMD FX-8350 Black Edition Vishera @ Water Cooler Kühler H2O 650 ANTEC
GPU: PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 290
Audio: Logitech 5.1
SSD: 240GB Asus
HDD: 2x 1TB Western Digital
OPT: NZXT Sentry LX
PSU: Cougar CMX 650W
Displays: 3xLG Flatron 22" + LG Home cinema Smart 3D 42"
What’s the best part of your setup?
Eyefinity setup...Scary cool.
What are you playing right now?
Need for Speed Rivals.
Valeria Hernandez
What's in your PC?
Name: The Black Sheep
OS: Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
Case: Coolermaster cm690 II Advanced ATX Mid Tower
Motherboard: Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3
Processor: i5 2500k @ 4.3 GHz (OC'd)
CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i Liquid CPU Cooler
Graphics: MSI GeForce GTX 780 Lightning
RAM: Kingston HyperX DDR3 1600 8GB (2 x 4GB)
Storage: 250GB Samsung 840 EVO SSD + 120GB Mushkin Chronos SSD + 1TB WD Caviar Black HDD (+1TB WD My Passport Essential)
Power: Corsair TX750M 750W Semi-Modular
Monitors: ASUS VG248 24" 144hz 1080p (x1) + ASUS VE248H 24" 60hz 1080p (x2)
Mouse: Logitech G9X Gaming Laser Mouse
Keyboard: Ducky Shine 3 Yellow Edition with Cherry MX Red switches
Headset: Sennheiser PC 350 Headset
Speakers: Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II
Mousepad: Razer Goliathus Alpha Large
What’s the best part of your setup?
My GPU and triple monitors! I'm gonna pick up a second 780 soon to SLI it up. :) I can play some games NVidia Sorround (3 monitors), but one GPU is a bit demanding! BioShock Infinite handled it alright though, on Ultra. :)
What are you playing right now?
The Evil Within, Skyrim, Borderlands Pre-Sequel, and Counter-Strike Global Offensive :D
VideoGameAdict100
What's in your PC?
Case: Thermaltake Commander ms-i snow edition
Mobo: ASUS Z87-A
CPU: Intel I7 4770K (at 3.5 GHz)
RAM: Crucial Ballistix 16gb (2x8gb)
SSD: Samsung Evo 840 at 125gb
HDD: WD Black Edition at 1tb
PSU: Corsair CX750 at 750mw
GPU: ASUS GTX 770
Displays: 1. Samsung HD TV 24in 2. Acer LED 22in
Keyboard: GX Gaming Manticore
Mouse: Logitech Wireless Marathon Mouse M705
Headsets: Skullcandy Slyr
Speakers: I forgot...
Lamp: Some kind from ikea (glasses not included)
What’s the best part of your setup?
For me the best part of my setup like many would say, is the computer because it is the one that brings everything on your desk or your setup to life. My computers name is Masus because I used an ASUS motherboard and used the first initial of my name to put in front of the ASUS part. I loved building my computer because it was my first computer build and it went pretty well. The experience was amazing and it makes me want to build more computers in the future.
I love when I keep adding in new parts to it because there's more things I can do such as downloading more programs and games, increase my memory speeds, and hopefully I can add in some more screens for work and gaming purposes since I also edit videos on it.
What are you playing right now?
Now I am currently playing Skyrim, Borderlands 2, and Assassins Creed 4. In the future I can't wait to play GTA V when it comes out, along with buying The Crew and future great games to come out!
William Lamme
What's in your PC?
Rosewill THOR
Cooler Master Silent Pro 1000W PSU
X79 2011 Sabertooth Motherboard
Intel i7-3960X OC@4.17Ghz
ZALMAN 135mm CPU Cooler
16GB OC@1685Mhz DDR3 G-Skill Ripjaws
Mushkin 240GB Chronos SSD @6Gb/s
Dual WD 300GB Velociraptors @3Gb/s in 600GB RAID0
E-SATA External 500GB Storage @3Gb/s
GTX 680 on 27in ASUS LED
GTX 570 on dual 24in ASUS LED
ASUS Xonar STX Audio Card
ASUS BD-R Blu-Ray Drive
ASUS DVD/CD/RW Combo Drive
Rosewill 42 in 1 Media Reader
Windows 7 Home Premium SP1
Pioneer VSX-821 Reciever running Dolby Live
5.1 Surround with Polk Audio System running 14 Drivers, 4 tweeters, two 4' Subwoofers, and one 16' subwoofer at 110hz crossover.
What’s the best part of your setup?
The sound shakes the fabric of my universe, a game can claim total immersion but nothing compares to being able to feel the breath of an animal snarling at your neck. It's that good.
What are you playing right now?
Currently playing, Skyrim, SoaSE, Civ5, Rome II, BF4, Anno, Guild Wars 2, and Minecraft.
Worth Morrison
What's in your PC?
Case: corsair carbide 540
Board: Gigabyte GA-Z87X-D3H
Cpu: i7 4770k
Ram: 32gb gskill ripjaws x series
Cooler: H105
Primary hdd: 256gb Samsung 840 pro ssd
Secondary hdd: 4tb HGST
Gpu: GTX 770 4GB
Mouse: corsair m65
Keyboard: Logitech g510s
Displays: 6x viewsonic va2703 27" lcd panels
Os: win7 ultimate
Other software: display fusion
What’s the best part of your setup?
My favorite part is definitely the screen real estate. I have a 3 monitor setup at work and I always catch myself wishing I had a couple more monitors.
I like to run my games on the bottom 3 with the 770, and the top 3 run off the integrated video chipset, showing secondary apps like hwmonitor and teamspeak for example
What are you playing right now?
Currently I play a lot of battlefield 4 and call of duty advanced warfare.
Yurkie
What's in your PC?
CPU - Intel Core i7 4790K @4.0GHz
Motherboard - Asus Maximus VII Hero ATX LGA1150 Motherboard
RAM - Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB
Video Card - Asus GeForce GTX 770 2GB
Storage - Samsung 840 Evo 250GB SSD
Storage - Seagate 2TB Hybrid HDD
Storage - Seagate 1TB Hybrid HDD
Case - NZXT H440 Black/Red
Power Supply - Corsair RM 850W
Cooler - Corsair H105 Liquid Cooler
Fan - Corsair Air Series AF140 140mm fan (x1)
Fan - Corsair Air Series AF120 120mm fan w/ red led (x3)
Fan - Corsair Vengeance Airflow Memory Cooling
Monitors - Samsung SyncMaster S24D300HS (x3)(Changes since pictures taken)
Keyboard - Logitech G11
Mouse - Logitech M518
Joystick - Logitech Extreme 30 Pro
Headset - Logitech G35
Tablet - Wacom CTL-470
What’s the best part of your setup?
Hard to say just one:
- That my son can play games with my on the computer I replace with this right in my office.
- Playing games with NVidia Surround.
- Awesome desk and chair.
- The awesome view from my office of the green New Zealand landscape!
- The red/black theme that includes the computer, headphones, monitors, computer chair and red LEDs under the desk.
What are you playing right now?
The Long Dark, DayZ, Spintire, Tabletop Simulator, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.