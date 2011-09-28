Syndicate release date set for February 2012

So, Syndicate is going to be a first person shooter . Perhaps one day everything will get a first person shooter reboot, even Diablo 3. It's not entirely bad news. In fact, if you look at it as a new cyberpunk shooter from the creators of the excellent Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, it's quite an exciting prospect.

EA have told Gamasutra that Syndicate should be out in February next year, providing the PC version gets a release alongside the console versions. If not, we'll set phasers to grumpy and put a crack squad of cyborgs onto the streets to find out why. For more, check out the official Syndicate website . There's not much in the way of solid info on there, but we do learn that the main character's name is Miles Kilo, possibly the worst protagonist name since Prey 2 unveiled Killian Samuels.