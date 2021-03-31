Summer Games Done Quick's online show returns in July

Summer Games Done Quick organisers have confirmed that there'll be another week of speedrunning this July. But with in person shows still off the table, SGDQ will once again be taking place entirely online.

Last year, the high-velocity games fest ditched its usual crowds and couch commentators to go online during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the outbreak still looming over us, organisers this week announced that this year's show would likewise remain entirely digital, streaming from July 4th through 11th.

Going online didn't devastate SGDQ's fundraising efforts last year—and while the show didn't smash the previous year's record, it still raised a healthy $2.3 million for conflict relief charity Doctors Without Borders. This January's Awesome Games Done Quick likewise raised $2.75 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, in an event that featured Celeste's C-Sides bested with a dance-pad in 20 minutes.

SGDQ is currently taking run submissions until the end of today, so we'll have to wait and see if any equally wild runs return.