Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 trailer showcases stabbing, punching, and some sniping, too

CI Games calls this new Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 video the “official reveal trailer,” which seems a little odd to me since the game was actually revealed in December 2014. But it's been awhile since we last had a look at what's happening, and it does include at least one bit of new information, that being the release date of January 27, 2017. So let's have a look.

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 kits players out as a modern-day American sniper and drops them into northern Georgia—the republic, not the state—near its border with Russia. “Explore large, open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day/night cycle that actually impacts your play and decisions,” the announcement says. “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in a land soaked in the blood of civil war.”

I have to say that for a game that's ostensibly about being a sniper, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 sure does seem to have a lot of up-close shooting, stabbing, bone-breaking, and other such over-excited running around. Which is lots of fun, yes, but not really very sniper-ish. I would never think of equating Team Fortress 2 with a “realistic” military experience, but there's a good reason the Sniper is not the guy you want to be when the bullets start flying inside a small room.

The trailer hearkens back to the video CI released in September 2015, when it said that instead of fighting your way out of trouble, “you're actually fighting your way straight into it.” We noted at the time that there looked to be more slo-mo hand-to-hand action than actual sniping, and—bearing in mind that this is a promotional trailer, and nothing promotes like hardcore action—that still seems to be the case here. CI Games has previously said that Ghost Warrior 3 will be the “first AAA production effort” in the series. Was that perhaps code for a shift to a more conventional military shooter?

More information about Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 can be found at sniperghostwarrior3.com.