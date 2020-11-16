Here's how to use Genshin Impact's free promo codes, and what they provide

Wondering how to redeem Genshin Impact codes? Genshin Impact offers plenty of ways to earn in-game rewards, but not every player knows about the free promo codes that can get you even more of the good stuff.

Genshin developer miHoYo loves to entice new and returning players back with free in-game items, but the studio doesn't do a great job of explaining how to find and use them. So here's a roundup of every code I could find that's currently active. I'll also explain how to redeem a Genshin Impact code, and reveal what they'll give you.

Genshin Impact code: The code you can use now

Currently, there's only a handful of Genshin Impact codes you can use.

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems, 3x Hero's Wit GENSHIN1111: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora (requires Adventure Rank 10)

Genshin Impact redeem code: How to get your rewards

Redeeming a code for Genshin Impact is simple enough. Head over to miHoYo's gift page and make sure you're logged in under the proper account. Then select your region, enter the code as written above, and click 'Redeem'.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

You should receive a message saying the code has been redeemed. To access it in-game, however, you'll want to open up your mail from the menu. Do this and click 'Claim' to actually get the reward, or hit the 'Claim all' button to collect every unacknowledged mail reward at once.

That's it. But make sure to bookmark this post, as it'll be updated whenever new Genshin Impact codes become available. Considering miHoYo tends to update the game and start new events frequently, expect there to be plenty of chances for free rewards.

