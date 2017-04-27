Razer promises wired performance from wireless Lancehead mouse

Razer wants to stomp out the notion that a wireless mouse can't be every bit as responsive as a wired rodent, even on the professional stage. To do that, it announced the Lancehead, a cordless mouse featuring Razer's proprietary "Adaptive Frequency Technology" to eliminate lag.

Behind the fancy name is an intelligent scheme that both syncs data reporting between the Lancehead and the user's system, and continually scans for the strongest and least crowded frequencies within the 2.4GHz band. If and when it finds a more suitable frequency, it will hop over to it.

Read more: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma gaming keyboard review

"The result is lag-free data transmission between the Razer Lancehead and PC that outperforms every other wireless gaming mouse," Razer claims.

If you were to gut this rodent, you'd find a 5G laser sensor that offers "true" 16,000 dpi with 210 inches per second tracking and 50G acceleration. There is also a Tournament Edition available that swaps the laser sensor for an optical one with the same dpi and acceleration, but bumps up the tracking to 450 IPS. The tournament edition is also corded.

"With a resolution accuracy of 99.4 percent, the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition delivers pinpoint accuracy in the most intense gaming situations," Razer adds.

Both versions use mechanical mouse switches that were co-designed with Omron. They're rated for up to 50 million clicks.

There are nine programmable buttons in all. Settings can be saved to the mouse or the cloud via Razer's Synapse Pro, which is currently in beta and exclusively available to Lancehead owners.

Razer rates battery life at up to 24 hours on the Lancehead with lighting turned on. It comes with a 2.1m braided fiber USB charging cable.

Unlike the majority of gaming mice, the Lancehead mice have an ambidextrous design.

The Lancehead is available to preorder now for $140 (€150) and will be available next month, while the Tournament Edition is available now for $80 (€90).

We're looking forward to putting the Lancehead through its paces. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best wireless gaming mice and best corded mice.