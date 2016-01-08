New evidence for Everybody's Gone to the Rapture on Steam

In December, database spelunking by SteamDB revealed an entry for PS4 exclusive Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, suggesting a port was in the works. SteamDB can't offer proof—any third-party developer might have called their app Rapture—but now the entry has been updated with Everybody's Gone to the Rapture banner art.

Specific packages that include the Rapture app are being updated almost as I type: 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture for Beta Testing', which is the typical pre-release label, and 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Developer Comp' have been edited today. If it's a hoax, it's thorough.

Thanks, Destructoid.