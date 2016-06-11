How to watch every E3 2016 press conference

Our crew is starting to arrive in LA for E3 2016, which we'll be covering with hands-on previews and interviews all week. Some of us, however, are staying at home for the show—but we're hardly out of luck. All the big conferences are being livestreamed, so the only difference is we'll be relaxing while our colleagues huddle among hordes of elbows. Here's how to watch all the major events and join in on the announcement blasts, and for more, we've also speculated about what we'll see from each publisher.

Side note: From Software parent company Kadokawa is also doing a conference Monday at 9PM Pacific, but sadly it won't be livestreamed as far as we know.

Sunday

EA Play

1PM Pacific / 4PM Eastern / 21:00 BST / 06:00 AEST (Monday)

Watch it: http://www.ea.com/play2016

We should see some Mass Effect Andromeda and Titanfall 2 gameplay at EA's show this year, and we expect something Star Wars related, though it may just be a tease for a far off game.

Bethesda

7PM Pacific / 10PM Eastern / 03:00 BST / 12:00 AEST (Monday)

Watch it: Bethesda on Twitch (may change if Bethesda streams elsewhere)

Expect to see Dishonored 2, of course. The rest is speculation and rumor, but we're betting on Prey 2, a remastered Skyrim, and maybe Quake.

Monday

Microsoft

9:30AM Pacific / 12:30PM Eastern / 17:30 BST / 02:30 AEST (Tuesday)

Watch it: http://www.xbox.com/e3

Aside from all the Xbox stuff, we can expect to see more of Rare's exciting pirate game, Sea of Thieves, as well as ReCore. Hopefully there's a decent focus on the PC this year, with the caveat that any announcements are likely to be Windows 10 Store exclusives. Microsoft is showing up at the PC Gaming Show, too, which brings us to...

PC Gaming Show

11:30AM Pacific / 2:30PM Eastern / 19:30 BST / 04:30 ACST (Tuesday)

Watch it: Twitch / YouTube

It's our show! Last year we decided it was high time the PC as a platform had a bigger presence during E3 week, so we worked with AMD to put on a show, and this year we've done it again. Expect a bunch of guests from all around PC gaming, and a few surprises. Here's more about the lineup and timing—and tune in early for what should be an exciting contest, too.

Ubisoft

1PM Pacific / 4PM Eastern / 21:00 BST / 06:00 AEST (Tuesday)

Watch it: https://www.ubisoft.com/e3-2016

Ubisoft should be showing us more Watch Dogs 2, For Honor, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and South Park. Beyond that, we're not sure—there's no new Assassin's Creed this year, but we might see more of the movie, and probably a new game.

Sony

6PM Pacific / 9PM Eastern / 02:00 BST / 11:00 AEST (Tuesday)

Watch it: http://live.playstation.com/

Kojima could make an appearance here, but we doubt his new studio has much to show yet. No Man's Sky might show up, but it was only just delayed to August, so it's right around the corner anyway. Expect some PlayStation exclusives, of course, but there could be some PC relevant surprises. We're hoping Rockstar comes by with something big to announce.

Tuesday

Square Enix

11:45AM Pacific / 2:45PM Eastern / 19:45 BST / 04:45 AEST (Wednesday)

Watch it: YouTube | Twitch

Starting Tuesday, Square Enix will be livestreaming tons of stuff all the way through to Thursday. They've published a lineup, which includes the expected smattering of Deus Ex, Hitman, and Final Fantasy stuff. Square Enix will also be dropping by The PC Gaming show.