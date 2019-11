Right under the giant Xbox logo at the end of this trailer is the news that Rare's next game, Sea of Thieves, is coming to Windows 10. This is just getting confusing. What is Xbox? What is reality?

I won't complain too much, because hey, there's a new game from Rare to look at. Sea of Thieves is a stylish first-person pirate game, with some neat-looking multiplayer. There's no release date yet, just the trailer below and an official site with newsletter sign-ups.