Genshin Impact Realm Dispatch and companion gifts are a new feature added to the Serenitea Pot in the Genshin 1.6 update. Unlike other new additions in the update, these are permanent and let you expand how you build your Realm Within.
Realm Dispatch invites other party members to the Realm, and if they like what they find, they’ll give you gifts of Primogems and more. This guide outlines how to use Realm Dispatch in Genshin Impact and what companion gift sets go with which character.
How to use Genshin Impact Realm Dispatch
After downloading the 1.6 update, and once your trust rank is level nine, the game gives you a new quest: Idle Teapot Talk. It’s a simple quest that only requires you to speak with Tubby the Teapot Spirit.
Tubby gives you the Realm Dispatch gadget so you can invite up to eight party members into the Realm. How to use the Realm Dispatch is also simple. Find it in your inventory and use it as you would any other gadget. This opens the placement menu, and you’ll just place characters instead of furnishings, although you can use Realm Dispatch to place furnishings too.
Only characters you own are eligible for invitation. Whoever you invite in the Realm will gain 5 Companion EXP per hour while they’re in the Realm, which makes it easier to unlock their Realm interactions and earn the related achievements.
Companion Gift Rewards
The rewards you get for completing companion gift furnishing sets are admittedly a bit scant given the time and effort it takes to build each piece of furniture. Each character gives you:
- 20 Primogems
- 20,000 Mora
- 1 Ascension material (varying types)
Genshin Impact Companion Gift Sets
Each character has a few specific sets of furniture they prefer over others. Decorating an area with that full furnishing set immediately transports one of the associated characters to the room if they’ve been invited, where you can speak to them and collect the rewards.
Here’s each set and which characters prefer it.
Amidst Poetic Pondering:
- Jean
- Lisa
- Mona
- Fischl
- Eula
Amidst Whispering Winds:
- Barbara
- Eula
- Noelle
Bird and Blossom Park:
- Jean
- Kaeya
- Venti
- Barbara
- Rosaria
Cloudy Haze Dream Court:
- Hu Tao
- Chongyin
- Ganyu
- Yanfei
- Keqing
Cottage Kitchen:
- Razor
- Tartaglia
- Xiao
- Xiangling
- Mona
Dawn Orchard
- Kaeya
- Venti
- Rosaria
- Diluc
Feiyun Study Room:
- Ningguang
- Xingqiu
- Zhongli
Gathering of Gourmets:
- Tartaglia
- Beidou
- Ganyu
- Xinyan
- Xiangling
Glittering Street:
- Ningguang
- Yanfei
- Zhongli
- Keqing
- Xingqiu
Idyllic Town:
- Diona
- Amber
- Razor
Iter Ad Astra Abyssosque:
- Bennett
- Qiqi
- Chongyun
- Albedo
- Fischl
Of Hunting and Dancing:
- Sucrose
- Klee
- Amber
- Beidou
Qingce Cloud Residence:
- Xiao
- Xinyan
- Qiqi
- Hu Tao
Secret Research Lab:
- Sucrose
- Klee
- Albedo
- Lisa
Weapon Forging Station:
- Diluc
- Bennett
- Diona
- Noelle