How to tame a horse in Minecraft

If you want to take your Minecraft horse to the old block road, you’ll have to tame ‘til you can’t no more. Actually, you’ll only need to do it once, so you probably will be able to tame some more afterwards.

Anyway, horse riding has been a fixture of games for decades, and as games have gotten more sophisticated, so have horses. Rather than just walking up to them and pressing a button, games have added the ability to tame the horses by button several buttons, just like folk did in the days of the Wild West.

If you’re looking to find out which buttons, you’ve come to the right place, partner.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Where do Minecraft horses spawn?

Minecraft horses will spawn in either in Plains biomes or Savannah biomes and will come in groups of between two and six. They are passive mobs, meaning they will not attack you, although you can attack and kill them for minimal XP and some leather.

There are 35 different types of horse in total, although the differences between them all are aesthetic. These types come from the fact that the seven different colors and five different marking types can all be mixed and matched, offering a lot of variety between each type of horse.

How to tame the horse

In order to ride a horse in Minecraft, you first need to be able to tame it, which is where those several buttons come into it. You will need to climb on the horse and mount it, but you may be bucked off a few times. To do this, you’ll either need to right-click on the horse, or hover over it and press the ‘Mount’ button, depending on whether or not you’re playing the Java Edition or not.

This may take a little bit of rinse and repeat, but it is not an especially difficult task. Once you are on board, you need to open the Inventory and equip a saddle to allow you to ride and control the horse. In order to do that though, you’ll need to get a saddle first.

(Image credit: Mojang)

How to craft a saddle

Luckily, there’s a guide for that too. Unluckily, a saddle is not a craftable item. Instead, you need to find one ready-made, but there are a few different ways to do that.

The first way is through chests, which you can either find in normal dungeons, or in a Nether Fortress. Saddles aren’t astoundingly rare items, so you should find one and be able to add it to your inventory soon enough.

You can also catch a saddle while fishing, which seems strange. Hopefully, someone threw it into the water in a fit of rage, and you haven’t just snagged it off the back of a drowned horse. Bit grim to think about, to be honest.

How to breed horses in Minecraft

In order to breed horses, you will need either two Golden Apples, two Enchanted Golden Apples, or two Golden Carrots. Assuming you know how breeding works in real life, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that you also need two horses.

Both of the horses also need to be tamed, which you can do by following the steps above. With the two horses near each other, you then need to feed each horse one-half of the food pairs listed above. When this happens, the horses will get red love hearts over their heads and will turn to look at each other. Soon, the hearts will disappear and a baby horse will appear in its place. In case you were wondering, you absolute monster, there are no rewards for killing baby horses.

Horses have a five-minute cooldown in between breeding, which is pretty spectacular recovery when you think about it.