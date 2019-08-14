How to use a Minecraft Blast Furnace

What is a Minecraft Blast Furnace? And, while we're at it, how do you make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft? There's a lot to learn in this Mojang's blocky universe, and the process of smelting items is one of them.

This specialised tool works in a similar way to a regular Furnace, but you can only use it for smelting ores and particular armour and tools. What's more, it can do it at twice the speed.

With this guide we're going to walk you through the Minecraft Blast Furnace recipe that allows you to create this useful implement, and all of it's various applications. So, let's get cookin'.

How to craft a Minecraft Blast Furnace

(Image credit: Mojang)

Crafting the Blast Furnace is relatively easy, provided you have the required ingredients. You need one Furnace, five Iron Ingots, and three pieces of Smooth Stone.

The standard Furnace can be made with eight pieces of Cobblestone, which is pretty common. If you're at a loss, just dig down for a bit, and you'll come across some before long.

You can get Iron Ingots by smelting down Iron Ore blocks. You can also make one by combining nine Iron Nuggets, but that's more hassle than it's worth, frankly.

Finally, make Smooth Stone by cooking Cobblestone twice. The first time it turns to Stone, and to Smooth Stone the second. Mix them all together, and you're good to go.

How to use a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

Using a Blast Furnace is more or less the same as using a regular Furnace. Just pop some fuel in the bottom-left section, and follow it with the smeltable item in the top-left section.

Remember, Blast Furnaces can only smelt things. But, while they do so at twice the speed, it uses fuel at twice the rate too. But can you really put a price on the time you'll save?

The most common way to use the Blast Furnace is to smelt down blocks of ore into ingots, but you can also use them to melt down weapons, tools, and armour. Everything else has to go through a normal Furnace.