Hogwarts Legacy—everything we know so far about the wizarding RPG

After a very convincing leak leading to years of speculation, the rumored big Hogwarts RPG is finally out in the lumos. Hogwarts Legacy is a new wizarding world story set around 100 years before Harry Potter's school days. Portkey Games and Avalanche Software say that you'll be able to create your own Hogwarts student, explore an open world, and uncover secrets about ancient magic that may affect the future of the wizarding world.

We've only gotten a peek at Hogwarts Legacy so far and it's definitely a looker. Avalanche hasn't dished any serious details about the gameplay just yet, but we've rounded up some screenshots from the reveal trailer that paint a picture of what kinds of activities your student will get up to if not exactly how they play.

Here are all the details we know so far about this brand new wizarding world RPG.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date? Hogwarts Legacy will launch sometime in 2021, though Warner Bros. hasn't announced a specific date yet.

Check out these Hogwarts Legacy screenshots

We don't know a whole lot about Hogwarts Legacy just yet, but we can say for certain based on its reveal trailer that it looks great. Above are some screenshots from the trailer to get a look at how Avalanche has designed its 1800s version of Hogwarts.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy story?

Avalanche Software and Portkey Games say that Hogwarts Legacy follows the wizarding world lore set out in the original Harry Potter novels but is an original story from the studio, not written by J.K. Rowling.

You'll play as a student attending Hogwarts in the late 1800s, attending classes and learning magic alongside other students. "You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic," the studio says. "Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic."

What's the gameplay like?

Avalanche is calling Hogwarts Legacy an "immersive, open-world action RPG." The immersive part may or may not mean a whole lot, but it sounds like you may be able to freely explore Hogwarts and other familiar locations while leveling and customizing your student. They've mentioned that you will be able to choose your student's school house at the beginning of the game.

"[Players] will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies," Avalanche say. "Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

Avalanch doesn't let on if those companions it mentions are other students or pets or maybe even patronuses, but we're sure to find out later. As for the deadly enemies, you can spot what might be a dark wizard enemy in the reveal trailer screenshots up above.

When it comes to the open world, Avalanche say that you'll visit familiar locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade along with Hogwarts castle itself.

Is J.K. Rowling involved at all?

In recent months, J.K. Rowling has made a series of transphobic remarks that have upset many longtime Harry Potter fans, making her connection to Hogwarts Legacy a significant question. The story of Hogwarts Legacy is an Avalanche creation, and on an FAQ on its website WB Games says "J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World."

When Kotaku asked Warner Bros. whether Rowling would receive royalties from sales of Hogwarts Legacy, a representative declined to comment.