Here's an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with 165Hz display for just over AU$2,000

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro copped a 90 / 100 rating in our June review, with Jorge writing that it's "a stand-out gaming laptop that gives you an excellent display and good gaming performance." If that tempts you, or if you're in the market for an RTX lappy with a high refresh rate display, it's currently on sale for a very reasonable AU$2,124.15. That's down from the usual AU$2,499.

It's available at that price direct from Lenovo's Australian storefront, and you'll need to use the eCoupon SPRINGDEAL to get that price. It's specc'ed nicely: it has a Ryzen 5 5600H, an RTX 3060, and 16GB RAM. But it's the display that really stands out. This Legion Pro boasts a 16 inch IPS WQXGA (3560x1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. At this price range, that's impressive.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (AMD) | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$2,124.15

Those specs are tidy at this price range, but the Legion 5 Pro's hidden weapon is that display: it's a 2560x1600 affair with a brilliant 165Hz refresh rate. Definitely on the unusual side, but it's a nice sweet spot for a gaming laptop. Use the eCoupon SPRINGDEAL at checkout.View Deal

If you're after the model boasting a Ryzen 7 5800H, that's discounted as well, from AU$2,599 to AU$2,209.15. Again, you'll need the eCoupon SPRINGDEAL to get that price at checkout.