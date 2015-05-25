GTA 5 mod adds Just Cause 2 grappling hook

One of the most disappointing things about GTA 5 is that it's impossible to tether a semi-trailer to a train and watch the ensuing explosions. Until now. A new mod introduces the Just Cause 2 grappling hook to Los Santos, offering a quick and easy way to scale downtown skyscrapers. It also lets you connect vehicles, which never gets boring.

The work of JulioNIB, the mod can be downloaded here, but be careful: Rockstar has stated that mods are acceptable in singleplayer only, and some recent mods have been found to carry malware, so proceed with all the necessary precautions.

