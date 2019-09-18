And they say cheaters never prosper.

If you're looking for cheats in the PC version of GTA 5, we've got them. You'll find GTA 5 cheat codes for everything from classic invincibility to super high jumps. Just whack the tilde key (~), or whatever key is next to the 1 key on the top left of your keyboard, and enter the cheat codes below. To ensure every GTA 5 cheat works, be sure to enter them capitalized.

Naturally, these cheats won't do you any good for the multiplayer component of GTA 5, but if you're wondering how to make wads of cash in the game's multiplayer component, we have an extremely detailed moneymaking guide for GTA Online, and a GTA Casino guide that explains how to win big in the Diamond Casino and Resort. You can also find the fastest cars in GTA Online here.

Is there a GTA 5 money cheat?

It's a shame, but GTA 5 sadly has no money cheat for instant cash, and never has. You'll have to earn cash from doing in-game activities instead, like playing the stock market, or from businesses or side missions on the map. You can't glitch the game to receive extra money, either.

If you're wondering about GTA Online money cheats or hacks, Rockstar firmly doesn't allow them. "Our primary focus is on protecting GTA Online against modifications that could give players an unfair advantage, disrupt gameplay, or cause griefing. It also bears mentioning that because game mods are by definition unauthorized, they may be broken by technical updates, cause instability, or affect your game in other unforeseen ways."

GTA 5 cheats: invincibility, wanted level, run faster and more

PAINKILLER Invincibility for five minutes.

FUGITIVE This will increase your wanted level by one star each time you enter it.

LAWYERUP This will have the opposite effect, dropping your wanted level by one star.

TURTLE Instantly give yourself maximum health and armour.

TOOLUP This will fill your inventory up with one of every type of weapon and plenty of ammo.

HOPTOIT Gives you a super powerful jump that's a lot of fun, and you don't take damage when you land.

CATCHME Makes you run a lot faster.

MAKEITRAIN Cycles between weather states.

GOTGILLS Swim faster.

POWERUP Recharges the special ability meter of each singleplayer character.

SKYDIVE Gives you a parachute.

HOTHANDS Gives you explosive melee attacks. Is silly and fun.

HIGHEX Makes your bullets explosive.

LIQUOR Switches on drunk mode, in case you needed that.

DEADEYE Enables slowmotion aiming, and stacks up to three times.

SKYFALL Spawns you in the sky.

FLOATER Enables moon gravity, but it doesn't have a massive effect, really.

SNOWDAY Makes your car a bit slide-y.

SLOWMO Makes the world slow, and can be entered several times for maximum slow motion.

GTA 5 vehicle spawn cheats

BANDIT Spawns a BMX.

FLYSPRAY Spawns a duster aircraft.

RAPIDGT Gets you a fast car.

BUZZOFF Spawns a Buzzard helicopter.

COMET Another fast car.

OFFROAD Gets you the Sanchez bike.

HOLEIN1 Gets you a little golf car.

BARNSTORM Spawns a stunt plane.

TRASHED A garbage truck.

VINEWOOD A limo.

ROCKET A motorcycle.

