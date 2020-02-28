Put pedal to the metal with these GTA 5 car cheats

On the hunt for some GTA 5 car cheats? However long you've been bombing up and down the mean streets of Los Santos, it’s always worth riding around in style. However, it's even better to be able to make that happen in almost no time at all.

To do that you’ll need the codes that'll get you a sweet ride to take in the sights and zoom about in time trials, and look extremely flashy doing so. Not all of the following GTA car cheats are ridiculous supercars, but there's no judgement here if you just fancy some functional for a camping trip.

All GTA 5 car cheats

It’s worth noting that these cheats don’t work in GTA Online because that would be, well, cheating. To enter them in story mode, hit the tilde key to bring up the console: enter your cheats here. Enter the codes in all caps and you’ll officially become the god of your own little racing realm. Or just spawn a BMX and use it to jump over a Trashmaster. You’re one of the low-level deities, not a big shot like Zeus.

Anyway, the GTA 5 car cheat codes are:

BANDIT: BMX bike

BMX bike RAPIDGT: Rapid GT luxury roadster coupe

Rapid GT luxury roadster coupe COMET: Comet sports car

Comet sports car OFFROAD: Sanchez dirt bike

Sanchez dirt bike HOLEIN1: Caddy golf cart

Caddy golf cart TRASHED: Trashmaster garbage truck

Trashmaster garbage truck VINEWOOD: Stretch limo

Stretch limo ROCKET: PCJ-600 motorcycle

PCJ-600 motorcycle DEATHCAR: Duke O'Death (unlock in story first)

If you’re looking for more codes, checking out our GTA 5 cheats hub. Hopefully some extra toys will help you wreak even more chaos as you pass the time until GTA 6 is (hopefully) announced.