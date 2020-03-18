Get ready for Doom Eternal with the Launch FAQ and Known Issues list

Doom Eternal is now less than 48 hours away, and in case you hadn't heard it's going to be really good. But that doesn't mean it will be entirely without issues when it finally lands in our hot little hands, and so Bethesda has put together a very handy "Launch FAQ" and rundown of known issues.

Information contained in the FAQ is mainly stuff that's already out there, like what Doom Eternal is (a fast-paced, violent, first-person shooter pitting the player against hordes of demonic enemies, in case you weren't aware), the system requirements, where the saved games are kept, and which display drivers you should have installed.

It does get into some unexplored bits, though, including how to use the Photo Mode, what to do if you're stuck or haven't received your preorder or deluxe edition items, and how to handle launching into a black screen. There's also a promise that "Empowered Demons" will be added to the game in a future update, although nothing about what they actually are.

The list of known issues is probably more useful, as it covers things to look out for or avoid right from the get-go.

Gameplay:

Issue: Pinned Weapon challenges on HUD are removed after reloading a checkpoint.

Resolution: Re-pin the Weapon Challenge. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Resolution: Re-pin the Weekly Challenge. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Resolution: Re-accessing the Social Menu will correctly display the Sentinel Status of selected players. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Resolution: This is an intended function of the Ultra-Nightmare experience. Although the game cannot be progressed on a given save after dying, saves will only be deleted with user permission.

Resolution: Do not assign Weapon Wheel to the same function as Photomode.

Resolution: In some situations, delivery of party invitations may be delayed. Re-send a party invite if it fails to arrive after a minute or two.

Resolution: Demons may escape from their gates in rare situations. In most cases they return to the main arena shortly. However, if they persistent, restarting from the previous saved checkpoint resolves this issue.

Resolution: Doom Eternal currently does not support cross-platform multiplayer

Resolution: You can only currently invite friends to private matches and parties via the in-game Social Menu. Will be updating Doom Eternal to support system software invites in the near future.

Resolution: In order to restore this functionality, the user needs to first maximize the title, then alt-tab out of the game and alt-tab back into the game.



Accounts/Entitlement Redemption:

Issue: Milestone rewards don’t unlock if the player is offline when the Milestone is achieved.

Resolution: This will be addressed in a future patch.

Resolution: You can link your Bethesda.net account on the web here: https://bethesda.net/account/linked-accounts

PC Technical issues:

Issue: The specifications published online don’t match the specifications on my boxed copy. Will my PC be able to run Doom Eternal?

Resolution: Performance optimizations during development resulted in the expectations for performance on the minimum specification to increase for the majority of players. PCs that meet the published back-of-box specifications will still run at those settings, but most users will be able to run at more graphically-intensive settings.

Resolution: We do not officially support laptop hardware. Laptops that conform to the supported hardware specifications may run Doom Eternal.

Resolution: Issue is caused by changing hardware while title is active. Add/remove hardware before launching the game.

Resolution: Issue is caused by having multiple monitors plugged into different GPUs. Plug both monitors into the primary GPU to fix.

Resolution: When playing the game on these cards, keep settings at High until AMD releases fixes for this issue.

Resolution: The latest AMD drivers are incompatible with Doom Eternal on Windows 8.1. Install the AMD Radeon driver version 19.10.1 in order to play Doom Eternal.

Resolution: The Doom Eternal game-ready drivers from AMD resolves this issue. This can also be worked around setting V-Sync to “On”, “Adaptive”, or “Triple Buffered” on older AMD GPU driver releases.

Resolution: Integrated Graphics options are not supported.

Resolution: If the issue is encountered, assuming you are able to run the game, disabling the Depth of Field option will resolve this issue.

Resolution: This issue is caused by the Doom Eternal executable getting quarantined by an Anti-Virus program. Add an exception to your Anti-Virus program to resolve.

The list will no doubt grow and evolve, and in fact the FAQ recommends referring back to the list for troubleshooting tips if you run into trouble in the future. We'll be watching for any issues that pop up when Doom Eternal goes live, too.

Doom Eternal comes out on March 20. It will not have deathmatch, but it will very likely make you chase around bouncing green question marks.