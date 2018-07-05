Get a Ryzen 3 2200G desktop with Vega graphics for $479

If you're looking to buy a cheap gaming PC and/or something you can use as a relatively affordable HTCP, the ABS Mag might be right up your alley. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor with Vega graphics inside, and is on sale at Newegg today for $479.99.

Check out our review of the Ryzen 3 2200G if you need a refresher on what the chip offers and how it performs. Summed up, it's the "new darling of anyone looking to build a modest gaming PC or HTPC on a tight budget." We also noted that "it can do everything you need, provided your demands aren't too high."

The system that's on sale pairs the processor with 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory. It also has a 1TB hard drive and a 400W power supply tucked into Rosewill's Magnetar mid-tower case with a side window.

Factoring in the keyboard, mouse, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit, you could piece together a similar system for right around the same price. If you don't have the time or desire to do that, however, the ABS Mag comes ready to roll for $220 less than its list price.

Go here to grab this desktop.