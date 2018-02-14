Get a Dell Inspiron desktop with a Core i7-8700 and GeForce GTX 1060 for $931

There are some good deals over at Dell as part of its Presidents Day sale that is still going on. We highlighted one on Monday, an Alienware Aurora desktop with a variety of GPU options. If you're not into the Aurora's styling, however, Dell's Inspiron gaming desktop is also on sale, with a GeForce GTX 1060 configuration available for less than a grand.

The asking price for this setup is $980. If you apply coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout, it brings the price down to $931.

That gets you a burly Core i7-8700 six-core Coffee Lake processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card (3GB model). It also has a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD and 2TB HDD (7,200 RPM) for storage chores, along with onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi and of course Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

Compared to the Aurora, both systems can be had for $931, though the Alienware system drops the processor down to a Core i5-8400 and the storage setup to just a single 1TB HDD. However, it bumps the graphics card up to the 6GB version of the GeForce GTX 1060. You can also upgrade the GPU to a GeForce GTX 1070 for $98 more, or a GeForce GTX 1080 for $196 more.

If you're interested in the Inspiron gaming desktop, you can find it here.

