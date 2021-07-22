Genshin Impact is getting a Horizon Zero Dawn crossover

Genshin Impact is getting its first crossover event with Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy.

MiHoYo announced the collaboration on Twitter, revealing that she'll be a cryo, bow-wielding character and also completely free. That makes her the first five-star character to be given away in Genshin Impact without needing to roll on a banner, which is pretty dang neat. As long as you're at least adventure rank 20, she'll land in your mailbox as soon as the event kicks off. There's also a free four-star bow up for grabs, but sadly it looks to be exclusive to PlayStation users.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#AloySavior From Another WorldNora HuntressCryoNora FortisTravelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkMJuly 22, 2021 See more

Our PlayStation friends will be getting her a month early, when the Genshin Impact 2.1 update arrives on October 13. PC players can grab her on November 24, or when Version 2.2 lands. She'll be available on PlayStation until the start of 2.2, while PC players can obtain her until the start of maintenance for the 2.3 update, presumably sometime in December or January. She won't be available after that, so make sure to log on and grab her for free. According to GamesRadar, you can cheekily make use of the new PlayStation cross-save to use her on PC early, if you have access to the platform.

Genshin Impact 2.0 just launched this week, bringing new area Inazuma and the fantastic cryo swordswoman Ayaka. Adorable firework-crafting archer Yoimiya and pint-sized ninja Sayu are also coming in future banners.