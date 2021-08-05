Genshin Impact 2.1: Everything we know

Want to find out what's coming in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update? Inazuma's been fun: we went to a festival, saw some fireworks, fought a god, and died from electric shocks more times than we'd probably care to admit. But version 2.1 is rapidly approaching, and as ever, we all want to know who we're wishing for, and what new events and features are arriving in the game.

As has become usual now—due to beta tests and data mining—we already have a pretty good idea about the characters and content coming in Genshin Impact 2.1. But although they tend to be right, the following details are all subject to change. And just like version 2.0, there are definitely some new additions to get excited about: slapping bosses into submission with a giant fish, for one.

If you're still working your way through Inazuma, this Genshin Impact Electroculus locations map might come in handy for levelling Statues of the Seven. We also have a guide for getting past that tricky Genshin Impact Baal boss fight. Otherwise, here's everything we know about the new stuff, including the Genshin Impact 2.1 release date, characters, events, and that feature we've all been waiting for: fishing.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 release date is September 1, 2021.

This is based upon miHoYo's regular update schedule. It hasn't been officially announced yet, but judging from past versions it's likely this date is correct.

Characters

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.1 characters: Who's on their way to Teyvat?

If leaks are to be believed, we have four Genshin Impact characters to look forward to in 2.1:

Raiden Shogun

Also known as Baal, the Raiden Shogun is a five-star Electro polearm-wielder who many will remember from their fight with her during the most recent Archon quest. She's the de-facto leader of Inazuma and pursues eternity by gathering visions and inlaying them on a mysterious statue. According to some data miners, Baal's banner releases on September 1, but others believe that she won't be playable in 2.1. So we'll have to wait and see on that one.

Kujou Sara

Arriving alongside Baal is Kujou Sara, a four-star Electro archer and general of the Tenryou Commission. She appears a couple of times during the Inazuma Archon quest, including at the battle between the resistance and the Shogunate, but all we really know about Sara is that she's loyal to Baal and is a descendant of the Tengu, a tribe of speedy, black-winged warriors.

Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and a five-star Hydro catalyst-user. Though she's more of a healer than a fighter, her strategic smarts and leadership are what has kept the resistance alive this long. She's rumoured to be part of version 2.1's second banner, which is slated to arrive on September 21.

Aloy

The red-haired huntress from Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Genshin Impact 2.1, though only on PS4 and PS5 at first. If you want to snag Aloy in Genshin Impact on PC you have to wait until version 2.2, or potentially use the new Genshin Impact cross-save feature to claim her on PlayStation before using her on PC. Although the chance of that working are unlikely.

Map

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Will there be new Inazuma islands?

It looks like we'll be getting two of Inazuma's remaining islands—Watatsumi and Seirai—but not in 2.1. Instead, it'll be part of Genshin Impact 2.2 (via Genshin Intel). Watatsumi is blanketed in a dense, colourful forest and is home to the Sangonomiya resistance and Kokomi. It makes a lot of sense that we'd get this island when you consider we're getting Kokomi as a character, too.

Seirai island, on the other hand, fell victim to a strange disaster and is now perpetually engulfed in a powerful thunderstorm. I think that just as Watatsumi will reveal more details about Kokomi, so too will Serai and its past reveal more about the Raiden Shogun, Inazuma's troubled history, and her motivations. This will leave Tsurumi as the final island to be added to the Inazuma map.

We don't know anything about the changes to the map for 2.1 yet, but we'll update this section when we know more.

Weapons

Genshin Impact 2.1 weapons

Like me, you're probably most excited for the fish claymore, but plenty of other Genshin Impact 2.1 weapons have leaked ahead of the special program:

Name Rarity (stars) Type Grasscutter's Light 5 Polearm Predator Bow Aloy's free weapon Bow The Catch 4 Polearm Fumetsu Gekka 5 Catalyst Luxurious Sea-lord 4 Claymore

Events

Genshin Impact 2.1 events

There are five Genshin Impact 2.1 events to keep you occupied in the new version. Light Caresses the Moon revolves around Liyue's culinary Moonchase Festival, and from the leaked promo art it seems to involve you cooking alongside Keqing and Xiangling. This event apparently also rewards you with that coveted fish claymore.

Hyakunin Ikki is a tag-team fighting tournament in Inazuma where you create six teams of two characters and earn points by rapidly combo-ing between them (thanks, Honey Hunter). Spectral Secrets sounds a little like a Halloween event as you track spectres that appear across Inazuma.

Finally, there's the Hydro Hypostasis boss event, Mendacious Waves, and the fishing event, Lunar Realm, that sees you track and catch the Lunar Leviathan.

Bosses

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Which bosses will we be fighting?

There are three new bosses in version 2.1, including one that's a big story-spoiler. I won't post any details here, so follow this link if you're curious.

Hydro Hypostasis: The same Hypostasis we know and love but now in Hydro flavour. Expect new attack patterns and elemental weaknesses.

The same Hypostasis we know and love but now in Hydro flavour. Expect new attack patterns and elemental weaknesses. Electro Oceanid: I'm not really sure how this creature exists, considering Electro and Hydro are generally a lethal combo, but that should make it a deadly twist on Liyue's oceanid boss.

Fishing

Genshin Impact 2.1 fishing: What we know

It's o-fish-al: It looks like you'll finally be able fish in Genshin Impact 2.1. Players will receive a rod as part of the Lunar Realm event, letting you catch fish for food, or keep them as pals in your Serenitea Pot. Considering Kokomi, the water-based bosses, the fish claymore, and now this, I sense a theme emerging.