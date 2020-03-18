Fortnite: Where to find Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site

Fortnite's week 5 mission, Meowscles Mischief, throws another set of challenges at players to complete, earning them a ton of XP and other goodies. One such challenge tasks you with visiting Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming.

So how exactly do you do that? Well first here's a map of all the locations. Then we'll run down how to get from one to the others without touching any water.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So how are you going to get to all these island locations without swimming?

Well, the obvious answer is to get yourself a helicopter and land at each one. That should be easy enough at Crash Site and Coral Cove. Stack Shack is a pretty tight spot to land on so it might be best to ditch your helicopter above it in the air and glide your way to it. Here's where to find a helicopter in Fortnite.

Alternatively, you could always use a boat, but then you'd have to have enough materials to build yourself a way up to Stack Shack, since it's on a high cliff.

