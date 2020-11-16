How to get the Venom Fortnite skin

Fortnite Venom Skin incoming! Season 4 continues to roll along, and Epic is celebrating the tail end of its Marvel collaboration with more Super Series Cups that let players earn new skins. And yep, Epic has announced that Venom, the gooey symbiote-suited Spider-Man villain, is our next Marvel Fortnite skin.

Venom follows Ghost Rider and Black Widow getting their own skins. This should also be the final Super Series Cup until the $1 million duos cup on November 21.

How to get the Fortnite Venom skin (for free)

You'll have to place well in the upcoming Venom Cup to win the Venom skin before it hits the item shop. We've got a guide for when you need to be there, how well you need to place, and a look at the new Venom skin below.

It looks like Venom's symbiote powers will allow him to turn his arm into a giant blade, perfect for harvesting mats.

When is the Venom Cup in Fortnite?

Epic previously announced that the final Super Series Cup would start on November 18. So it's safe to assume that's when players can kick off their matches for the Venom Cup.

Remember that Epic usually gives players about two hours to finish ten matches, so you'll want to be prepared and fully updated by the start time.

Venom Cup rules and format

Epic has yet to announce any official info about the format of the Venom Cup. That said, the Black Widow Cup was a duos tournament and the Ghost Rider Cup was a trios tournament, so it's safe to assume that the Venom Cup will be some variation of that. Possibly a full squad LTM?

Both the Black Widow Cup and Ghost Rider Cup were Marvel Knockout LTMs, which is a riff on the season 2 Operation: Knockout LTM. In Marvel Knockout, two teams use mirrored superhero abilities (like Iron Man's chest laser or Groot's defensive ball of wood) to battle. The team that gets the most eliminations is the winner.

Epic will likely post an official rules page detailing how high a team must score in order to win the Venom skin. In the past, the rank you need has been different for each region, so we'll be sure to update this section when that info gets announced.

Rest easy, though. Even if you fail to qualify, that Venom skin will almost certainly hit the item shop later. The Black Widow skin goes for 1,500 V-bucks (or 2,200 for the bundle) so we can reasonably expect a similar price for Venom.

