Fortnite: Stop sign locations

Where to find stop signs to destroy as Catalyst in the Fortnite Season X challenge.

Fortnite Season 10 (Season X?) is here, and with it comes a ton of new challenges, now bundled up as missions. As part of the Road Trip missions, you'll need to destroy 10 stop signs while dressed in the Catalyst outfit. But where to find stop signs? They're not so difficult to stumble into, but we've marked some major stop sign locations for an easy completion. 

Where to find stop signs:

  • Pleasant Park
  • Mega Mall (Western half)
  • Paradise Palms
  • Neo Tilted

Be warned: a lot of people are gunning for those signs now, and once it's been destroyed, it's been destroyed for everyone for the remainder of the match. Maybe you're better off checking off other Road Trip missions for now.

Check out the map below for where to find stop signs. 

