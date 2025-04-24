All Days Gone Ambush Camp locations

Freakers aren’t the only threat you’ll face in Days Gone. There are also Ambush Camps in every region of the map, manned by enemies from every major antagonistic faction. Clearing them is a great way to level up your local camp reputation, and they also offer fast travel points and consistent sources of crafting materials.

Although there aren’t nearly as many Ambush Camps to find as, say, hordes, knowing where they are can be an invaluable resource. I’ll show the locations of each ambush camp here so you have easy access to supplies, ammo, and a place to rest your head.

Days Gone Cascade Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

The starting area for Days Gone, the Cascades, has three Ambush Camps to clear:

Cascade Radio Tower Ambush Camp: Western Cascade, a few hundred meters west of Deacon and Boozer’s O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. Several rifle, pistol, and melee enemies in a mostly flat area. Plenty of cover, though. Horse Creek Ambush Camp: Southeastern Cascade, about a kilometer east of Copeland’s Camp, up against the edge of the playable map. Slight uphill with a mostly open upper level. Manned by melee and rifle enemies. Jefferson Rail Tunnel Ambush Camp: Northern Cascade, north of Deacon and Boozer’s O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. Primarily an uphill battle, where you’ll need to look out for tripwires, snipers, and additional mooks.

Days Gone Belknap Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

The second area in the northern part of the Days Gone map, Belknap, also has three Ambush Camps:

Bear Creek Hot Springs Ambush Camp: Northern Belknap, north-northeast of the Hot Springs Encampment, near the edge of the playable area. Also between the Marion Forks and Patjens Lakes Infestation Areas. Contains sniper, rifle, pistol, and melee enemies. Belknap Caves Ambush Camp: Eastern Belknap, about a kilometer east of the Hot Spring Encampment. You can also take the road north of the southern tunnel connecting Belknap to the Cascades. The primary entrance is a cave off a dirt road. Black Crater Ambush: Southwesternmost Belknap, southwest of the Hot Springs Encampment, situated among the rocks. You’ll be fighting uphill against several pistol and assault rifle-wielding Rippers, plus a sniper and a melee enemy.

Days Gone Lost Lake Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

Lost Lake is a bit smaller than the more northern areas and so only hosts two Ambush Camps:

Berley Lake Ambush Camp: Southwestern Lost Lake, tucked away among a small wooded area. You’ll need to deal with rifle, pistol, melee, sniper enemies, and one armored unit. The area is mostly flat with lots of cover, so not difficult to maneuver. Dearborn Ambush Camp: Far eastern Lost Lake. You can fight uphill through the rifle, melee, and pistol enemies, or blow up the side entrance for a flank.

Days Gone Iron Butte Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

The Iron Butte region is one of the two most barren in the game, but still manages two Ambush Camps:

Redwood RV Park Ambush Camp: Southwestern Iron Butte, southwest of the Rogue Tunnel NERO Checkpoint. If you drive west along the main highway from the checkpoint, take the second left down the dirt road. The Ambush Camp is at the end. Snipers, armored Rippers, and standard AR and pistol enemies await on a flat combat area. Wagon Road Ambush Camp. Northeastern Iron Butte. You need to approach from the south, so from the path that leads into the area from Lost Lake, follow the road on the edge of the area north as soon as you enter Iron Butte. Take the dirt path north until the camp appears on your right.

Days Gone Crater Lake Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

Crater Lake is the other sparsely populated region in Days Gone, and it has only two Ambush Camps of enemies to defeat:

Cascade Lakes Railway Ambush Camp: Northeastern Crater Lake. It’s just about part of the snowy area north of the main road, and you’ll deal with snipers, melee, and assault rifle enemies on a flat arena. Spruce Lake Ambush Camp: Southwesternmost Crater Lake and south of Diamond Lake. You’ll travel near here during your first bounty mission from Kouri. You’ll also need to use explosives to blow open some of the barricades for easier access, plus the camp is also a NERO Checkpoint.

Days Gone Highway 97 Ambush Camp locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

As chock-full of content as Highway 97 is, there are only two Ambush Camps to fight through: