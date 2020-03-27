Where to deface recruitment posters in Fortnite

If you're looking for the Fortnite recruitment posters to try and get that special Fortnite Deadpool skin, you've come to the right place. The latest Deadpool challenge is here, and the Merc with a Mouth wants you to go out and deface three Shadow or Ghost posters.

But, the trouble is, these things are pretty hard to find regardless of the faction you're deciding to fight for, so don't drop without knowing where to look first. That's where I come in, so here's where to find the Fortnite Shadow Ghost recruitment posters.

Fortnite Ghost poster locations

There are two Ghost posters in Salty Springs.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are another two in Slurpy Swamp.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Shadow poster locations

You'll find two Shadow posters at Sweaty Sands.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find two at Holly Hedges.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find two at Frenzy Farm.