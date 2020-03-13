Where to find Deadpool's katanas in Fortnite

If you're looking for the Fortnite katanas, you're in the right place. Wade Wilson really is a mucky puppy, we know this by now. Ever since we first laid eyes on his pigsty of a room in the depths of the game's battle pass menu, it was clear that Deadpool isn't used to keeping things tidy. He was always going to lose something.

And so he has been every week since season 2 started, which has formed the basis of the Fortnite Deadpool skin challenges. This time he's misplaced the Fortnite katanas: they're just hanging up for anyone to see and use, which is a health and safety nightmare. Anyway, here's where to find them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite katanas location

To find Wade's iconic japanese blades, start by making your way to the game's battle pass screen. From there, head to the upgrade vault on the right-hand side. Here, on the left, you'll see a wall of weaponry: the katanas are stuck in the wall just below them. Click on them to complete this part of the challenge.

I say 'this part' because you've got another Deadpool-related task for this week: destroying opponent's structures. You can complete this just by playing the game, so jump in and deal damage to player-made buildings to take the next step towards the Merc with the Mouth skin.

Yes, completing the above objectives don't get you the skin this time, you're going to have to be patient just a little longer for that. However, quite suitably, you do get the Deadpool's Katanas back bling to strap to your back in battle royale, which isn't too bad.