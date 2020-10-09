Fortnitemares 2020: Everything we know

Ready for some spooky Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 challenges? Fortnitemares is one of Fortnite's most popular events each year, and for good reason. It's the community's chance to celebrate the best of Halloween season, with new skins, fun challenges and new modes, and occasionally some significant changes to the Fortnite map.

I'm just as excited as you are, so I've been digging through the spookiest corners of the internet and the world of battle royale to break down everything you need to know about Fortnitemares 2020. We don't know much yet, but we'll be updating this page and soon as we discover more.

Fortnitemares 2020 doesn't have a start date yet. In past years, it's started within just a few days of Halloween. Last year's event started on October 29, and it'll likely start similarly close to the holiday this time.

But remember that much of the world is still affected by the pandemic, which chances are, will be affecting Epic in some way. Granted, that hasn't stopped it from pulling off the last two seasons.

Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 skins: What new cosmetics can ew expect?

We'll most likely see more Fortnitemares 2020 skins leaks as we get closer to the start date, whenever that is. For now, Epic is re-releasing older Fortnitemares skins in the item shop, like the Big Mouth and Teef skins.

We do have two relatively new skins that could be considered part of the spooky season, though.

The City Center Set is an appropriately pumpkin-spicey look, featuring a festively orange sweater, beanie, and jacket. You can also get an orange pickaxe and backpack.

Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2

The Victoria Saint skin was also previously featured, and I'm sure we'll see it again. It's got a great vampire hunter vibe, which fits right alongside Marvel's Blade, which debuts this season.

Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 challenges: What will happen this Halloween?

We don't yet know much about the Fortnitemares 2020, but previous years give us an indication of our future spine-tingling activities. Last year we battled the Storm King, so could we be fighting spooky variants of the Marvel heroes we've encountered this season? If there are any special new areas, expect to be collecting/destroying things in these spots, too.

We also have one or two details that can point us in the right direction. Longtime Fortnite dataminer HYPEX discovered a new animation for the "Ghostly Ghost Henchman" NPC. It's worth noting that the model in HYPEX's animation is just a placeholder, so this new NPC probably won't look like that, but it does seem to confirm that AI henchmen characters will play a role in Fortnitemares.

Pumpkin launcher animations for the upcoming "Ghostly Ghost Henchman" Fortnitemares NPC! (this model is just a placeholder, and thanks to @Sharp_3D for the 3D model help) pic.twitter.com/dFjdaC7i78October 4, 2020

AI henchmen were introduced back in season 2 when the secret agent theme was introduced. They stuck around for season 3, becoming Waterworld-esque goons, and now they're mostly Stark Industries robots that guard the Quinjet locations and any of Stark's properties.

HYPEX has also discovered that Midas may be returning as an NPC.

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention!Midas (Maybe another version of him):- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder- Has 100 HP & 350 ShieldsGhostly Ghost Henchman- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin LauncherOctober 2, 2020

That's all we know so far about Fortnitemares, but that's not all we have for you: We've also put together our favorite Fortnite horror map codes from Creative mode. These are the spookiest adventures we've managed to find if you're looking for something off the beaten path.