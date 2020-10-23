Where to find floating rings at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Fortnite week 9 challenges are here, and players have another chance to earn some extra XP. One of this week's challenges is to find five floating rings at Steamy Stacks, which will net you 25,000 XP. All you have to do is walk up to the rings, so there's no major challenge beyond finding them, and then you can get back to the Fortnitemares challenges.

Finding floating rings is easier said than done, though. They're pretty small and can be hard to spot from afar, and some are located in buildings. We've whipped up this guide to show you where to find all of the floating rings at Steamy Stacks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the purpose of this guide, we recommend starting from the western most ring location. This seems to be the easiest and fastest route, allowing you to circumvent most of the nearby combat that may be happening. Note: The bottom of the picture above has the west side facing down.

Floating ring location 1: On the roof of the western building, visible from the air.

Floating ring location 2: Head around the building and look for the giant metal valve thing with a yellow base. (Look, I'm a Fortnite writer, not an industrial engineer.)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Floating ring location 3: Very close to the second floating ring. Simply head inside the door a few feet to the east of you and head inside the building. There's a hook crane attached to the ceiling and the floating ring will be, well, floating in its clutches.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Floating ring location 4: Just a bit south of ring 3, floating ring 4 will be located on the pipe that connects building four with building three.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Floating ring location 5: Head over to building at the northeastern edge of Steamy Stacks. The ring is inside the main room, a couple floors up. Look to the ceiling and you'll find it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've collected the fifth floating ring, you'll have completed the challenge and earned 25,000 XP. Not bad for a few minutes of treasure hunting. It's worth noting that you can also do this challenge while playing as a ghost in the Fortnitemares mode, since the ghost jump ability should get you high enough to reach all the rings.

