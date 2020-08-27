Every trailer and announcement from Gamescom 2020

Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream was a pretty packed event, with new trailers and details for games we already knew were coming and some new reveals as well. Warcraft is getting an animated series. Fall Guys is getting new themed rounds and costumes in season 2. Doom Eternal's first big DLC somehow looks rippier and tearier. Star Wars is going to be in The Sims!?

Below we've rounded up all the PC news and trailers from Gamescom into one big, conveniently scrollable list.

Dragon Age 4

What's new: A behind the scenes look with BioWare on the next Dragon Age game shows a peek at some concept art and voice acting in progress.

Doom Eternal DLC

What's new: Release date announcement. A trailer for Doom Eternal's first big DLC The Ancient Gods, Part One, coming on October 20th, 2020.

Fall Guys season 2

What's new: First look at new levels and games. Season 2 will be medieval themed with new rounds and new costumes.

Star Wars: Squadrons

What's new: A new campaign gameplay video showing off everyone's favorite mission type: the escort mission.

Little Nightmares 2

What's new: Gameplay reveal for February 2021 launch.

Sims 4 Journey to Batuu

What's new: Reveal trailer for a Star Wars-themed game pack for The Sims 4 coming September 8th, 2020.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

What's new: Video debut of the cutscene we saw for our preview. Cold War will have multiple endings with narrative choices for players.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

What's new: Release date trailer. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the next expansion, will launch on October 27th.

12 Minutes

What's new: New trailer revealing voice acting by Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe.

Lemnis Gate

What's new: Game reveal. Announcement gameplay trailer for a launch coming early 2021.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

What's new: Release date announcement trailer for launch coming October 15th.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

What's new: First look. Respawn Entertainment VR game coming Holiday 2020 featuring some intense VR combat.

Unknown9: Awakening

What's new: Game reveal with a teaser trailer

Surgeon Simulator 2

What's new: Launch trailer for release today, August 27th.

Sam & Max VR

What's new: Game reveal with an announcement trailer for VR Sam & Max.

World of Warcraft animated short Bastion

What's new: The first of Blizzard's animated shorts series, Shadowlands Afterlives.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

What's new: Gameplay reveal for stasis powers coming November 10th.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

What's new: Game reveal. Announcement trailer for launch in 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4

What's new: Crash 4 reveals flashback tape levels. Still no word on a PC release.

Outriders

What's new: A new cinematic trailer for Outriders which will launch holiday 2020.

Necromunda Underhive Wars

What's new: New trailer for launch on September 8th.

Teardown

What's new: A new gameplay trailer.

GodFall

What's new: A short new gameplay teaser.

Override 2 Super Mech League

What's new: Game reveal. Announcement trailer for Override 2.

Mafia Definitive Edition

What's new: A new story trailer.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

What's new: Gameplay trailer reveal for an updated release window of spring 2021.

Struggling

What's new: Launch trailer for today, August 27th.

Chorus

What's new: Gameplay reveal for launch in 2021.

Wasteland 3

What's new: New character trailer for Liberty.

Spellbreak

What's new: New cinematic trailer for free-to-play launch on September 3rd.

Scarlet Nexus

What's new: A new gameplay trailer.

Quantum Error

What's new: A new gameplay trailer.

Dirt 5

What's new: Codemasters announced the Dirt 5 arena editor.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

What's new: Game reveal with a live action trailer for launch later in 2020.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

What's new: New gameplay trailer.